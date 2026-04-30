Oil pollution from Russia's Ust-Luga region washes up on Estonia's beaches

Fuel oil pollution found on Estonia's northern coast originates from Russia's Ust-Luga region, where oil processing facilities were attacked by Ukraine last month, the Environmental Board has said.

Russia's facilities caught fire after attacks by Ukrainian drones. The smoke could be seen from Estonia's border city, Narva.

Over the past week, solid black lumps have been found on several beaches in Lääne-Viru County, the Environmental Board said. Tests earlier this week confirmed the substance is heavy fuel oil.

Fuel oil is a heavy and dark residue left over from oil distillation, which is difficult to collect from the shore and water.

Last week, volunteers were called to help clear pollution in several areas on the north coast, but it was reported that the fuel could have come from shadow fleet ships anchored in the Gulf of Finland.

Marit Mändmets, leading inspector of the Environmental Board's eastern bureau, said similar clean-up efforts involving fuel-oil-like substances have also taken place in Russia around Kurgolovo.

"At the moment, this could be pollution that has reached us as a consequence of the war. It is not yet a very liquid substance there, but when the sun starts shining and temperatures rise, it may become more fluid, which is more dangerous for both birds and animals," she told Wednesday's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Tests by the Environmental Board confirmed that lumps of oil pollution on Estonia's north coast are fuel oil. Source: Keskkonnaamet.

It is not known how much fuel oil may wash up here from Russia, making it difficult to predict whether more pollution will arrive. Currents, wind, and waves influence its movement.

So far, more than 760 kilograms of material have been collected during beach clean-up efforts with the help of volunteers. However, most of the fuel oil disperses at sea and sinks to the bottom.

Rivo Uiboupin, head of the department of marine systems at TalTech university, said the oil comes from the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.

"Based on the forecast we made around midday today, we can say that over the next three days it will more likely drift northeast, that is, back toward Russia under certain conditions. The western sides of Estonia's peninsulas may receive additional pollution, again depending on many assumptions, if there is still pollution remaining in the sea," he said.

There have been no reports so far of wildlife being harmed by the pollution.

"Fuel oil pollution certainly has a very negative impact on animals if it remains in the environment. Especially if it becomes more liquid, birds may get stuck in it," Mändmets said.

The Environmental Board asks that any sightings of pollution on animals or birds be reported by calling 1247.

Oil pollution and debris washed up on Suureliiva beach on Estonia's north coast. Drone fragments have also been found washed up at the same site. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

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