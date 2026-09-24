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Australian soccer player of Estonian origin now oldest in the UEFA Champions League

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Aivi Luik (at right) in action against Inter.
Aivi Luik (at right) in action against Inter. Source: SCANPIX/EPA
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Estonian-born Australian defender Aivi Luik became the oldest player to appear in the Women's Champions League league phase on Tuesday.

Luik, whose full name is Aivi Belinda Kerstin Luik, was born in Australia and began her soccer career there. Her mother is Estonian, and was born in Sweden to refugee parents.

The record came in the opening round of the Champions League league phase, though she was not able to mark the occasion with a win: Her Swedish club, Häcken fell to a single-goal defeat against football legends Internazionale (Inter Milan).

Luik the full 90, minutes in Häcken's 1-0 loss to Inter, at the age of 41 years and 188 days.

The previous record had been held by Czech player Petra Divišova, who was 39 years and 234 days old when she played for Slavia Prague in January 2024.

"I don't think about the record because I still feel young," Luik told UEFA's website. "The secret is coffee and chocolate," she added.

Luik has played 45 matches for the Australian women's national team, won the Asian championship, and competed at two World Cups and one Olympics.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

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