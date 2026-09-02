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Estonian midfielder Kristal joins Swiss club Thun on loan from Köln

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Patrik Kristal is moving south from Germany to Switzerland.
Patrik Kristal is moving south from Germany to Switzerland. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Estonian national team midfielder Patrik Kristal will join Swiss top-flight club FC Thun on loan, where he will be joining teammate Mattias Käit.

Kristal's move was confirmed by the agency representing him, NEAA, which posted on social media on Thursday that the Estonian had signed a contract with Thun. The deal involves a one-year loan, after which Thun will have the option to buy the Estonian's rights.

Kristal, who turns 19 in November, joined German top-flight club 1. FC Köln two years ago and spent the entire pre-season summer with the first team, but he was left out of the squad for the opening match of the Bundesliga season. German media reported this week that Kristal was instead being found a place to play on loan for this season.

Thun, who were unexpected Swiss Super Leage champions last year, began this season with a 3–1 victory, only to go down 6–0 to Young Boys then 4–2 to Basel. They managed a 4–3 away win over St. Gallen on Sunday, however, and currently lie sixth (out of 12) in the table with six points. Thun are also competing in the UEFA Conference League this season.

Midfielder Käit is already starting his second season at Thun. He received plenty of pitch time at the club last year, but had to sit out the final part of the season due to injury.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte,  Kristjan Kallaste

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