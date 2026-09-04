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Ingrid Neel and partner cruise past seeded pair in US Open round one

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Ingrid Neel (right).
Ingrid Neel (right). Source: SCANPIX/Alamy
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Estonian tennis player Ingrid Neel and her partner Giuliana Olmos (Mexico) made a winning start to the US Open women's doubles tournament, beating the 11th‑seeded pair Shuko Aoyama and Liang En‑shuo in straight sets.

The duo dropped just one game in the opening set, sealing a 6:1 victory in 25 minutes. Their opponents offered stronger resistance in the second set, but Neel and Olmos held firm to close out the match 6:4, taking just over an hour to advance.

Neel and Olmos converted four of five break points, while their opponents managed just one of two. The Estonian‑Mexican pair also won 75 of the total points played, with 17 winners to their opponents' 11.

In the next round, the round of 32 taking place on Saturday, they will face Ena Shibahara (Japan) and Lanlana Tararudee (Thailand), who beat Peyton Stearns (US) and Kimberly Birrell (Australia) in their round of 64 clash.

The U.S. Open runs to September 13.

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