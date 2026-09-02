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Half marathon champs postponed over bomb scare now to take place in Tartu

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Tartu's Town Hall Square.
Tartu's Town Hall Square. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
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The national half marathon championships which had been due to take place in June will now be held in Tartu in October.

The original race was set to take place in Narva on June 6 and were canceled over a bomb scare which turned out to be a false alarm.

The Estonian Athletic Association on Wednesday announced that this year's Half Marathon Championships will take place in Tartu as part of the Tartu City Marathon event. The half marathon will start at 11 a.m. on October 3.

The championships will determine the Estonian champions in the men's and women's categories. Leonid Latsepov and Liis-Grete Hussar were crowned Estonian champions in the men's and women's categories the last time the race was held in Tartu, two years ago.

The Narva City Run half marathon was canceled after a suspicious bag was found along the route. June 6, 2026.in Narva on Saturday. June 6, 2026. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

The planned Estonian Half Marathon Championships were canceled shortly before the start after authorities received a tip about a suspicious bag.

The small bag was found abandoned on a park bench. After examination by the bomb disposal squad; the Rescue Center announced the bag contained personal items and was not a danger.

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