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Tallinn Half Marathon sees fastest times ever recorded

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Vincent Kiptoo.
Vincent Kiptoo. Source: Iiris-Simona Rao
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Kenyan runners dominated the Tallinn Marathon half‑marathon on Saturday, winning both the men's and women's races and setting new event records.

More than 5,000 participants started the 21.1‑kilometer race at 9 a.m. on Saturday from Falgi tee at the foot of Pikk Hermann tower. The top four finishers were all from Kenya, and for the first time ever in Estonia, the half‑marathon distance was completed in under one hour.

Vincent Kiptoo won with a high‑class course record of 59 minutes and 48 seconds. Johana Erot finished second (1:00:51), Enos Kipruto Saat third (1:01:22), and Edwin Kiprop Kiptoo fourth (1:01:49). The fastest Estonian was Leonid Latsepov, who placed fifth in 1:04:20.

Kenyan runners also took the top two spots in the women's race. Regina Wambui Ndungu, who finished seventh overall, won with a standout Tallinn half‑marathon record of 1:07:35. Winsam Jerono placed second (1:10:29), and Morocco's Soukaina Atanane finished third (1:11:24).

Ronja Hofstetter of Switzerland was fourth (1:14:36), followed by Norway's Lene Nylund (1:22:51). The fastest Estonian woman was Pille Hinn, who finished sixth in 1:23:02.

Estonia's largest mass‑sport event continues with the 10‑kilometer Tallinn Autumn Run at 14:00 and concludes Sunday morning at 9:00 with the marathon distance.

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Editor: Siim Boikov, Argo Ideon

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