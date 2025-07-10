X!

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

News
PPA personnel escorting a Russian citizen out of the country.
PPA personnel escorting a Russian citizen out of the country. Source: ISS
News

The Internal Security Service (ISS), in conjunction with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), has expelled another citizen of the Russian Federation as they posed a threat to Estonia's security.

The ISS, known in Estonian by the acronym Kapo, noted on its social media account that it had expelled Denis Ten, a Russian citizen, from Estonia "a Russian citizen who had contacts with Russian special services, to prevent a threat to security."

Ten's parting shot was: "You ruined my life," the ISS reported.

Ten is the latest of several Russian citizens expelled, in conjunction with the PPA, as security threats from Estonia, whom the ISS has publicly disclosed information and photos of.

On April 5, Russian ultranationalist Konstantin Gorlov was ejected from Estonia as a threat to Estonia's national security and public order, while on June 5, Russian citizen Sergei Filatov had his Estonian residency permit revoked on security grounds, after which he too was expelled. In such cases, the individuals are often literally walked to a checkpoint on Estonia's eastern border.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:52

Lawyer calls for oversight of ISS due to surveillance activities

12:24

Estonian high schoolers earn European spotlight with edible candle business

11:27

Estonia's May exports up 2 percent on year

10:59

Nearly half a million tuned in to ERR's Song and Dance Festival coverage

10:25

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

09:55

Estonian sauna gifted to Ukraine volunteers remains an essential bit of kit

09:43

International Civil Aviation Organization tells Russia to stop GNSS interference

09:01

Prime minister: Cutting food VAT would require budget cuts or new taxes

08:21

Minister: airBaltic will fly from Tallinn even without Estonian stake

09.07

Estonian strawberries ripened later this year due to cold and rainy summer

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.07

2 high-rise buildings to replace Tallinn's Stockmann building

09.07

50,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food to 10%

08.07

Estonia's state app-as-ID function goes live

09.07

Estonia may block EU's new Russia sanctions package if oil price cap not lowered

10:25

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

09.07

More international students choosing Estonia for university

09.07

Spending time in Estonian nature? RMK shares forest dos and don'ts

09.07

Conductor Neeme Järvi recovering after fall during Song Festival encore

08.07

Sidewalk stopping ban posing challenges for many Tallinn businesses

08:21

Minister: airBaltic will fly from Tallinn even without Estonian stake

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo