'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

The Internal Security Service (ISS), in conjunction with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), has expelled another citizen of the Russian Federation as they posed a threat to Estonia's security.

The ISS, known in Estonian by the acronym Kapo, noted on its social media account that it had expelled Denis Ten, a Russian citizen, from Estonia "a Russian citizen who had contacts with Russian special services, to prevent a threat to security."

Ten's parting shot was: "You ruined my life," the ISS reported.

Contacts with foreign special services must be reported - kapo@kapo.ee! On the proposal of KAPO, @Police deported Denis Ten, a Russian citizen who had contacts with Russian special services, to prevent a threat to security. "You ruined my life," he said as he left. pic.twitter.com/TsynHKjeB5 — Kaitsepolitseiamet (@kaitsepolitsei) July 10, 2025

Ten is the latest of several Russian citizens expelled, in conjunction with the PPA, as security threats from Estonia, whom the ISS has publicly disclosed information and photos of.

On April 5, Russian ultranationalist Konstantin Gorlov was ejected from Estonia as a threat to Estonia's national security and public order, while on June 5, Russian citizen Sergei Filatov had his Estonian residency permit revoked on security grounds, after which he too was expelled. In such cases, the individuals are often literally walked to a checkpoint on Estonia's eastern border.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!