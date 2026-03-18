Russian citizen expelled from Estonia days after entering country

A Russian citizen has been expelled from Estonia over national security concerns.

At the proposal of the Internal Security Service (ISS), the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) deported Russian citizen Kirill Kudriavtsev due to his contacts with Russian intelligence services, the ISS said Wednesday.

He had only arrived in the country a few days ago, though he holds an Estonian residence permit, the ISS said.

Kudriavtsev's expulsion was aimed at preventing and countering a threat to national security. In addition, he was issued a Schengen entry ban to protect European security, the Internal Security Service (Kapo) added in its social media post.

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13.03 saatis @Politsei KAPO ettepanekul julgeolekuohu ennetamiseks ja tõkestamiseks Eestist välja Venemaa kodaniku Kirill Kudriavtsevi, kes omas kontakte Venemaa eriteenistusega. Euroopa julgeoleku kaitseks määrati talle ka Schengeni sissesõidukeeld. pic.twitter.com/qvprs4T2OM — Kaitsepolitseiamet (@kaitsepolitsei) March 18, 2026

The ISS, known in Estonian by the acronym Kapo, stated that Kudriavtsev also has close ties to Denis Ten, who was expelled from Estonia last summer.

"Kudriavtsev arrived in Estonia last week to accompany a family member to make use of benefits provided by the Estonian Health Insurance Fund. Both Kudriavtsev and his relative permanently reside in Russia but hold Estonian residence permits," the ISS noted without providing further details.

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