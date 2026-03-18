Estonian police can now issue 72-hour restraining orders in domestic abuse cases

On Wednesday, the Riigikogu passed amendments to the Law Enforcement Act that allow authorities to impose a restraining order of up to 72 hours on a person threatening a victim of domestic violence.

The Riigikogu approved at third reading a bill amending Section 44 of the Law Enforcement Act, granting police the authority to impose a restraining order of up to 72 hours in cases of domestic violence. The aim of the amendment is to provide victims with better and faster protection in situations where there is a risk of repeated violence, the Ministry of the Interior explained in a press release.

The ministry emphasized that imposing a restraining order is preceded by completing a domestic violence information sheet and a risk assessment form. Together with details of the incident and an overview of previous callouts, these provide the basis for applying the restraining order and determining its duration. Under the amendment, all such decisions must be documented in writing.

The change is also important because incidents of domestic violence often occur in the evenings and on weekends when accessing help may be more difficult. A longer restraining order helps prevent situations in which the perpetrator can return to the victim too quickly, the ministry noted.

"Extending the restraining order to 72 hours gives the victim time to seek help, communicate with child protection services and calmly decide on further steps," Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said in the press release. "A single legislative amendment will not solve the problem; much work remains to be done in prevention and follow-up measures. However, this is undoubtedly an important step in strengthening the protection of victims of domestic violence," the minister added.

According to statistics presented by the Ministry of the Interior, 3,373 cases of domestic violence were recorded in 2024, 5 percent more than the previous year. Most cases involve intimate partner violence, accounting for as much as 65 percent, and police impose restraining orders nearly 500 times each year to ensure victims' safety and prevent escalation.

The ministry also noted that a restraining order should not be confused with a protection order, although both serve a role in domestic violence cases.

A restraining order is a rapid, on-the-spot measure that police can apply immediately when there is a risk that violence may recur or escalate. It provides the victim with an initial sense of security and breathing space to assess the situation calmly and seek help.

A protection order, by contrast, requires the victim's consent and is a judicial measure, the imposition of which inevitably takes more time and is better suited to resolving the situation in the longer term. "Therefore, it is important that police have the ability to intervene quickly at a critical moment and protect the victim," Taro said.

Timo Suslov (Reform Party), head of the Riigikogu support group for ending domestic violence and violence against women, emphasized in the press release that a restraining order does not deprive anyone of their human rights or general freedom of movement. "It is a temporary and targeted measure that prohibits the person who committed violence from going to a specific location where the violence occurred for a certain period of time. Its purpose is to protect the victim and prevent further violence."

Suslov added that domestic violence is a multifaceted problem. "It is not only physical violence. It can also be psychological abuse — humiliation, control and intimidation. We are increasingly seeing digital abuse as well — constant monitoring, threats or harassment via phone and social media," he said.

"If we want to truly break the cycle of violence, we must address both the victim and the perpetrator. The victim must be ensured safety and support. At the same time, the person who committed the violence must take responsibility for their actions and, where necessary, receive intervention and assistance to help change their behavior," he added.

Until now, the 12-hour duration of restraining orders in Estonia has been significantly shorter than in other European countries — for example, up to eight days in Latvia and 15 days in Lithuania. Internationally, too, overly short durations have been identified as a problem. Experts from the Council of Europe have pointed out that Estonia's regulations do not meet the requirements of the Istanbul Convention, as 12 hours does not provide sufficient protection for victims. The report emphasizes that such a short period does not give victims enough time to seek help or apply for measures such as a protection order, the ministry said.

The legislative amendments will enter into force after they are promulgated by the president.

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