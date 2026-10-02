Defense briefing: Russia repeats war aims at UN as frontline clashes fall

Russia has reiterated at the UN its intention to achieve its war aims in Ukraine at any cost, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) said Friday

Speaking at the regular Friday defense press conference, Col. Ants Kiviselg said Russia is intensifying its long-range strikes to achieve a deterrent effect, all at a time when Moscow continues to lose more than 10,000 troops per week.

At the same time, the number of combat engagements fell this week – the 240th week of the war – compared with the preceding week. Ukraine too launched its own medium- and long-range strikes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made the claim that Ukrainian forces lack the means to repel jet-powered drone attacks and to end Russia's blockade of the Black Sea coast.

Col. Kiviselg said Putin had been selective in the truth on this, presenting Russian actions as "countermeasures" to Ukraine's steps while omitting who started the war.

The very fact that Moscow is intensifying its long-range strikes to achieve a deterrent effect shows that Ukrainian strikes on its critical infrastructure and strategic sites have been successful.

More than that, Ukrainian forces have been downing up to 50–60 percent of the much faster jet-propelled drones, Kiviselg noted, and are intensively developing countermeasures. He also noted highlighted spokesman Dmitry Peskov's statements that Russia is closely monitoring which countries help Ukraine produce or supply weapons, and "takes this into account."

Front-line fighting averaged 220 engagements per day last week, as noted down on the previous week and also continuing a gradual decline seen over three weeks. The most intense fighting was in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka areas in Donetsk Oblast, followed by southern Slobozhanske, in Kharkiv Oblast; Lyman in Donetsk Oblast and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukrainian counterattacks took place mainly in the Lyman, Sloviansk (Donetsk Oblast) and Kostiantynivka directions and toward Kupiansk. (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces lost an average of 1,700 personnel per day. Losses remained above 10,000 fighters per week for the fifth consecutive week, and Ukrainian forces have been successful in the Lyman zone, pushing Russian forces further back and improving the situation on the northern flank of the Donbas fortified belt.

Col. Ants Kiviselg. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Russia's long-range strikes have targeted critical infrastructure, strategic sites, homes, educational, medical and scientific institutions and transport infrastructure in at least 15 Ukrainian oblasts. Since mid-September, Russian forces have tried to hit telecoms companies and data centers to disrupt strategic services and the economy.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said data and technical infrastructure are being protected in several ways, including by moving some infrastructure underground and data to on cloud services.

On September 30, Russian forces carried out a large-scale attack on Kyiv's energy infrastructure, suggesting a possible systematic campaign against Ukraine's energy system. Air raid alerts in September totaled nearly a third of the month in Kyiv, with one hour of alert costing Ukraine around $45 million.

Ukrainian strikes hit military and strategic targets in occupied areas and in Russian regions, destroying 76 air defense systems in September. Ukraine attacked oil refineries in Krasnodar and Perm krais (regions) and in Rostov Oblast, fuel depots in Rostov and Belgorod oblasts, and oil fields in Krasnodar Krai.

Putin signed a law on September 28 classifying as confidential information on companies' exports, including data on products supplied, routes, transshipment points and delivery schedules. Kiviselg said the move is likely aimed at reducing the effectiveness of Ukrainian long-range strikes and hiding the true state of Russia's fuel industry.

On other issues touched on in the press conference, Kiviselg reported Finland and Denmark's security services have issued warnings about possible sabotage in supporting countries; Estonia's own Internal Security Service (ISS) this week said the arson attack on the Milrem Robotics building in Lasnamäe in August was a sabotage act commissioned by Russian special services.

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, has asked allies in recent weeks for more detailed information on Russia-linked incidents and responses, to improve the alliance's threat picture, Kiviselg pointed out.

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