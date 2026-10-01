Estonia bans grain transit from Russia and Belarus

The government decided to prohibit, by national sanction, the transit through Estonia of grain originating from Russia and Belarus. Although until now Russia and Belarus have not used Estonia for exporting their grain, establishing the restriction excludes this also in the future.

Due to Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, both Russian and Ukrainian grain exports through the ports on the Black Sea have essentially stopped. Russia is now seeking new export routes for its grain, and grain transit through Latvia has sharply increased in recent months.

"Russia attacks Ukraine's ports and prevents Ukrainian grain from reaching the world market. It would be cynical to let it export its own grain through our ports at the same time. Estonia will not allow this," said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in a press release.

According to Tsahkna, Estonia's position has been known. "We already said in September that it is not worth making plans to transport Russian grain through Estonia. Now we are putting a full stop to this with a national sanction. We will not help Russia ease the consequences of the war it itself initiated," the foreign minister emphasized.

According to the ministry, transit of Russian grain through Estonia has so far been essentially nonexistent. The ban ensures that Estonia will not become a new transit route for Russian grain.

Representatives of Latvia and Lithuania have also spoken about the plan to stop Russian grain transit through their territories.

"We are acting together with Latvia and Lithuania so that Russian grain transit does not take place through the ports of the Baltic states. The Baltic states cannot allow our ports to support Russia's war economy," Tsahkna added.

The European Union imposed customs duties on grain products from Russia and Belarus in 2024, with the aim of stopping their import into the EU. However, customs duties do not fully prevent grain transit through the EU to third countries.

The ban will be established by amending Regulation No. 93 of 29 September 2022, "Establishing a sanction of the Government of the Republic for prohibiting the purchase of goods in connection with the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, supported by the Republic of Belarus." The sanction prohibits the transit through Estonia of grain belonging to CN group 10 (EU Combined Nomenclature Chapter 10) originating from Russia and Belarus.

The regulation enters into force on the day following its publication in Riigi Teataja (State Gazette).

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