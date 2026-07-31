EDF intel: Shipping from Ukraine's ports halted after Russian attacks

Shipping from Ukraine's ports in the Odesa region has come to a "complete halt" after Russian attacks, as owners are not willing to let their vessels enter ports, the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center has said.

The main developments of the war this week have been the worsening of relations between Ukraine and Iran after a Ukrainian drone hit an Iranian cargo ship, as well as intense mutual medium- and long-range precision strikes between Ukraine and Russia, the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center said in its weekly overview.

Worsening relations between Ukraine and Iran

The intelligence Center said a noteworthy development was Iran's statement following a Ukrainian drone attack on an Iranian merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea.

While tensions were reduced during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, he still said that Ukraine must compensate for the damage caused by the attack.

During the war, Iran has supplied Russia with drone technology, missiles, ammunition and other equipment, and together with Russia, North Korea and China is among the countries that are highly interested in dismantling the current world order, the Intelligence Center said.

"Iran's missile arsenal makes it capable of attacking Ukraine," it emphasized.

Ukraine ports at a standstill after Russian strikes

The agency also highlighted Russia's attacks on Ukraine's ports in the Odesa region, which have brought shipping to a "complete halt" since July 22. Ukraine has raised the situation at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"The situation is serious because Ukraine exports 90 percent of its agricultural products through Black Sea ports. Officially, shipping has not been suspended, but many shipowners do not allow their vessels to enter Ukrainian ports," the intelligence agency's statement said.

"As ships are not transporting grain out of the ports, Ukraine has also restricted the movement of grain-loaded trains to Odesa. To offset the disruption of maritime transport, Ukraine is implementing measures to export agricultural products by rail, but its lower capacity does not fully compensate for the halt in maritime transport."

Fuel shortages reach Russia's front line

The overview also touched on Ukraine's long-range strikes on the Wildberries warehouses and fuel infrastructure across Russia, as well as the Avitek military plant in the Kirov region.

"According to various estimates, Ukraine's attacks on Russia's fuel industry have reduced Russia's oil refining capacity by 20–40 percent, and reports have also emerged publicly of fuel shortages in Russian Armed Forces units fighting in Ukraine," the intellegence center said.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has presented plans to further increase the range of long-range strikes and to attack targets that have so far remained beyond reach but are important for Russia's continuation of the war against Ukraine, it added

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