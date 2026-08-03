X!

Humvee purchased in Canada by Estonian volunteers bound for Ukraine's front lines

News
The Humvee imported by Estonian volunteers.
The Humvee imported by Estonian volunteers.
News

The military vehicle named after late Estonian journalist Teet Korsten will be used by an assault battalion.

This off‑roader traveled a long way to Estonia: thanks to NGO SAB UA volunteers, the vehicle crossed the ocean. It was purchased at an auction in Canada for 35,000 Canadian dollars. Getting all permits and transporting it took a year and a half, but the result was worth the effort.

"The most important thing is that it can drive anywhere and evacuate soldiers from anywhere, from any trouble, while maintaining enough speed — which is crucial in today's war, so you can escape even from a drone," said Roman Muttik of the NGO SAB UA.

Humvee is a powerful, rugged military off‑road vehicle. The vehicle is already 40 years old, yet it still runs and can traverse any terrain.

Under the hood of this Humvee is the legendary 6.2‑liter diesel V8. This simple, durable engine can run even on very low‑quality fuel. The vehicle consumes about 30 liters per 100 kilometers, but fuel economy is not is not that important.

"What matters is having the necessary resource, power and the ability to deliver soldiers and evacuate them from combat zones," Muttik said.

In this vehicle you cannot say "buckle up," because there are no seat belts.

Many people confuse Humvee with the Hummer.

"Hummer is the more serious civilian name for the combat vehicle that was released for civilian use. It has kept some of its off‑road capability, of course, but the basic military version, the HMMWV — the Humvee — is the best machine for the military," Muttik said.

This vehicle also carries symbolic meaning — it is dedicated to Estonian journalist Teet Korsten. He was supposed to drive this vehicle himself to the handover point for the military, but sadly that was not meant to happen — Korsten passed away unexpectedly in July.

Teet Korsten Autor/allikas: Erakogu

Korsten spent many years working for the Ida‑Viru local newspaper Põhjarannik before later writing for the Estonian daily Postimees.

"Teet traveled with us in the previous convoy — we had a big convoy about a year ago, the Baltic convoy. And when I told him: 'There's a Humvee, will you come with us?' he lit up, he really wanted to go. But unfortunately, he is no longer with us. So we decided to name this vehicle after him — this Humvee will be called 'Teet'," said war journalist Arkady Babchenko.

Korsten wholeheartedly supported Ukraine. To place her father's name on the vehicle's body, journalist's daughter, Mirjam Korsten, came to meet the volunteers.

"For my father, Estonia's freedom was very important, but Ukraine's freedom was just as important. Last year he himself traveled with a humanitarian convoy to Ukraine and sent me a postcard from Kyiv. He wrote that he hoped that someday we would go to Kyiv together. And I very much hope that I will still be able to visit Kyiv — with my father in my heart, but already in peaceful times, not during war," said Mirjam Korsten.

Very soon this off‑roader will head to Ukraine under its own power, to serve on the front line and save soldiers' lives.

"Soon it will go to the 109th battalion of Crimean Tatars, the Devlet Giray battalion. It is an assault combat battalion, it will go to the very front, to fight. We hope it lives long," Babchenko said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Jelizaveta Kalugina, Argo Ideon

Source: ETV+

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

French newspaper ranks Estonian intelligence eighth in Europe

16:50

Survey: Estonian residents prefer compromise if the US and EU are at odds

16:36

Tartu junk playground for kids reopens for August

16:23

Kevin Saar becomes Estonia's first motorcycling world championship title winner

16:00

Veteran photojournalist: Some photos gain deeper meaning as time passes

15:59

Riigikogu Council of Elders to discuss presidential election on August 11 Updated

15:40

Ivar Värk: Before buying new helicopters, we should consider what we need them for

15:00

TalTech: Nanodiamonds may help antidotes for nerve agents reach the brain

14:21

Musician Ruslan Trochynskyi recovering from two tick-borne illnesses

14:05

11-year-old boy dies after e-scooter crash in Harju County

be prepared!

Most Read articles

02.08

New Riga rail link boosts Elron's Baltic passenger numbers

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

01.08

Aimar Ventsel: In Moldova, Kazakhstan and Georgia, Russia is 'one of us'

31.07

Rampaging Swedish football fans vandalize Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium

02.08

Estonian island hosts dozens of pop-up cafes in annual summer tradition

02.08

Warning signs now required before mobile speed cameras in Estonia

14:05

11-year-old boy dies after e-scooter crash in Harju County

01.08

PPA: Nõmme migrant case is not an isolated incident

01.08

Turkish Air Force takes over NATO's newly upgraded Baltic air defense mission in Estonia

09:45

Deputy police chief on migration pressure: No cause for panic in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo