Estonia's electoral body recommends party being denied a bank account turn to court

The Koos party has asked the National Electoral Committee for guidance on how to pay the deposit required to run in the 2027 Riigikogu election after banks refused to open an account for the party.

ERR News reported last week that the Koos party is still struggling to open a bank account because banks have refused to provide one, leaving it unable to pay the election deposit required for the upcoming Riigikogu election. The party now wants the National Electoral Committee to provide specific instructions on how it can pay the deposit without a bank account.

National Electoral Committee Chair Ingrid Kullerkann explained in her response that the Riigikogu Election Act does not provide for a special procedure for paying the deposit in cases where a political party does not have a bank account.

"Resolving a dispute over the legality of a credit institution's refusal does not fall within the competence of the National Electoral Committee. If a political party believes that a credit institution has unlawfully refused to enter into a payment services contract, the party may protect its rights by bringing a civil case before a county court."

At the same time, the party must take into account that the Riigikogu election will be held on March 7, 2027 and that the lack of a bank account could affect its ability to meet the requirements for registering candidates on time.

"If the party wishes to go to court, we recommend doing so sufficiently early to obtain the necessary legal protection. When bringing the matter before a court, it is also possible to consider applying for interim relief, including the need to regulate the disputed legal relationship for the duration of the court proceedings. The court will decide on the application for interim relief and the appropriate measure," the National Electoral Committee chair said.

The Koos party was registered on May 8, 2023. It initially sought to register under the name Estonian Patriots Party Koos, but the registration department did not approve the application. The party has 723 members, the best known of whom is Aivo Peterson, who has been convicted of treason by courts at two levels. According to the latest Norstat poll, support for the party stood at 1.0 percent.

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