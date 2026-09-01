Isamaa attracts most new members, Eesti 200 least

While 204 people joined Isamaa during the first eight months of this year, just two joined the coalition Eesti 200.

As the Riigikogu elections approach, we are certain to hear repeatedly which well-known figures have joined one party or another and plan to run on their candidate lists in next year's parliamentary elections.

Political party membership lists are available in the Business Register, making it possible to see who has joined this year. In the first eight months of the year, Isamaa gained the most new members, with 204 people joining the party.

Among the better-known names are entrepreneur Tõnis Arro, playwright Anu Tonts, publisher Mart Jagomägi, school principal Mehis Pever and basketball figure Aadu Kana. Several people who had already run for the party in local elections also joined. Isamaa has 7,347 members in total.

Among the larger parties, Eesti 200 has gained the fewest new members this year, with just two people joining — one in January and the other in February. As of Tuesday morning, Eesti 200 had 586 members.

EKRE and the Center Party gained fairly similar numbers of new members in the first eight months of the year. A total of 108 people have joined EKRE this year. The party has 9,044 members in total.

The Center Party has gained 104 members this year. Among the better-known figures to join the party this year are volleyball coach Urmas Tali and former Haapsalu Mayor Urmas Sukles. Silver Kuusik has also returned to the Center Party where he began his political career in 2004. In the meantime, he also tried out his political views in the People's Unity Party, the Free Party, EKRE and the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives. The Center Party has 11,685 members in total.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed party has gained 47 members this year. Better-known names include Kalev Stoicescu, who switched from Eesti 200, as well as the party's press secretary, Ekvard Joakit. Parempoolsed has 848 members.

The Social Democratic Party has gained 43 members. New members include psychiatrist Anne Kleinberg and cultural figure Kersten Kõrge. The Social Democratic Party has 4,488 members in total.

The Reform Party has gained 29 members this year. The best-known new member is musician Ruslan Trochynskyi. The Reform Party has 8,895 members.

Among the smaller parties, eight people have joined the Greens this year, bringing its total membership to 708.

The Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives has gained 41 members this year. However, with many members having left, the party is now just one member above the minimum requirement of 500 members.

The Estonian National Liberals – Free Party has gained no new members this year. The party has 528 members in total.

Two people have joined the Koos party. The party has 726 members in total.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!