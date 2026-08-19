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Former Eesti 200 MP joins Parempoolsed

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Kalev Stoicescu.
Kalev Stoicescu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Riigikogu member Kalev Stoicescu, who left junior coalition party Eesti 200 last week, said on Wednesday that he had joined the non-parliamentary party, Parempoolsed.

"Estonian politics needs Parempoolsed. We must not accept that future generations will have to foot the bill for living beyond our means," Stoicescu said in a statement.

He plans to continue actively contributing to Estonia's foreign and defence policy.

"We are living at a turning point. It is important for Estonia that we remain a bearer of Western values and that, alongside an aggressive neighbour, we are still able to increase our prosperity and strengthen our broad-based national defence," Stoicescu said.

Stoicescu will also run on the Parempoolsed list in the 2027 Riigikogu elections.

Parempoolsed chair Lavly Perling said she was pleased with Stoicescu's decision.

Lavly Perling. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"Everyone with a right-wing worldview who genuinely wants to build a better future for Estonia is welcome to join Parempoolsed. I believe Kalev's extensive knowledge of foreign and security policy will add even more weight to Parempoolsed's existing expertise," Perling said.

Before entering politics, Stoicescu worked for several decades at the foreign and defence ministries, including as Estonia's ambassador to the United States. He later worked as a researcher at the International Centre for Defense and Security.

For the past three and a half years, he was chairman of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee.

Parempoolsed is currently polling above the election threshold and is expected to win seats at the next election in March. Eesti 200, which won seats in the Riigikogu for the first time in 2023, is currently polling below the threshold.

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