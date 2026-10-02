Center Party leader to take to the ring in charity boxing match

Center Party chair and former Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart has confirmed he will step into the ring for a charity boxing match in November, Postimees reported .

His opponent in the bout, which will form a part of the League 13 combat sports event, has yet to be announced, but what is known is that he will compete in classic boxing across three, two-minute rounds. Organizers say his opponent and the charitable cause the Center leader has chosen will be revealed soon.

Just last week, Kõlvart had said the decision was still open, and in a video interview with Postimees' Elu24, confirmed he had received an offer to step into the ring but had not yet made a final decision. He said his taking depended on both his opponent and the rules, though a charitable cause would give him additional motivation.

"One unexpected offer is on the table, but I'm not ready to talk about it yet," he said at the time about a possible opponent. Last year, Kõlvart watched the competition from ringside.

The The League 13 event takes place at Tallinn's Tondiraba Ice Hall on Saturday, November 14. Organizers are billing it as a chance to "witness history in the making" and tickets are available via the usual ticketing platforms.

Kõlvart, 48, has been Center Party leader since 2023 and was Tallinn Mayor 2019-2024. He is President of the Estonian Taekwondo Federation and a black belt in that art, and has taken part in other combat sports events.

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