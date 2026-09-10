Isamaa, Center and EKRE to move forward with PM no-confidence motion, SDE not on board

While Isamaa, the Center Party and EKRE expect the Social Democrats to join the no-confidence motion against the government, the initiative will go ahead without SDE.

"I think they have the opportunity to consider their position, we need to give them that opportunity. But yes, I do think so. I think this [holding a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Kristen Michal even without the Social Democrats — ed.] would clearly establish who supports Michal's government and who does not," Isamaa Chair Urmas Reinsalu said.

EKRE Chair Martin Helme said the Social Democrats need to be persuaded. "The focus here needs to be entirely on the Social Democrats. They criticize one thing or another and worry that people in Estonia will have to go and vote over Christmas. I would tell the Social Democrats that there could be no greater Christmas gift for the people of Estonia than getting the chance at the ballot box to dissolve the current Riigikogu and bring down the current government. We need to work on the Social Democrats. I haven't given up on them yet," Helme said.

Helme also said that if the Social Democrats cannot be persuaded, the other opposition parties should move forward without them. "At some point, the Social Democrats will have to explain to voters why they are keeping Michal in power," he said.

According to Helme, the Social Democrats could reverse course if they see that propping up Michal's government is beginning to hurt their ratings.

Center Party Chair Mihhail Kõlvart said they would move forward with the no-confidence motion, but that it still needs to be discussed next week.

"I see that the opposition parties, with the exception of the Social Democrats, understand that a no-confidence vote in the government is the only way to fundamentally improve the situation, but the parliamentary group leaders need to discuss the technical aspects among themselves," Kõlvart said.

Kõlvart expressed hope that the Social Democrats, as an opposition party, would also cooperate with the other opposition parties on the issue.

SDE leader: It's political theater

According to Social Democratic Party (SDE) Chair Lauri Läänemets, organizing a no-confidence vote is a political show aimed at triggering a snap election and the Social Democrats will not join the effort.

"A snap election would mean there would be no election debate. In all likelihood, a snap election would take place sometime around Christmas. It would simply turn into an election aimed at, so to speak, putting the Reform Party in its place, which would certainly benefit the conservative parties and boost their support, but would not actually provide an opportunity to ask the parties critical questions: How do they plan to put Estonia's public finances in order, how will they resolve the healthcare crisis, what will they do about energy, environmental issues and so on?" Läänemets said.

Läänemets said he would be willing to consider a no-confidence motion if Isamaa Chair Urmas Reinsalu proposed forming an alternative, viable majority government.

"I have asked the Isamaa chair, members of the Center Party and others: Are they capable of putting a functioning government in place? Are they capable of doing anything other than creating chaos? The answer is no; they have no plan," he said.

According to Läänemets, it is clear that if a no-confidence vote were to take place in the Riigikogu, it would put the Social Democrats in a difficult position.

"The Social Democrats are in opposition to Kristen Michal and the current government, not to the Estonian state. I understand that everything is part of the election campaign and I understand that, in the eyes of many people, this puts the Social Democrats in a difficult position. But in my view, the opposition should not be so irresponsible as to sow chaos and confusion. In an already confused situation, this ultimately serves only the interests of populists and contributes to people having less and less trust in both politicians and state institutions," Läänemets said.

"At the party's general assembly on March 29 this year, I said that the next government the Social Democrats will be part of will be formed after the Riigikogu elections because at present we see no possibility of forming a government with EKREIKE, nor do we intend to support one. Nor do we see any possibility of being in government with the Reform Party or Eesti 200, which lost touch with reality some time ago," Läänemets added.

Precisely how the initiative to hold a no-confidence vote in Michal will proceed will become clear Monday when the Riigikogu convenes. Representatives of the parliamentary groups will then be able to discuss the matter and work will also begin on drafting the text of the no-confidence motion.

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