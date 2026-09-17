X!

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu remains most popular candidate for prime minister

News
Urmas Reinsalu.
Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Urmas Reinsalu narrowly leads Mihhail Kõlvart as Estonians' preferred candidate for prime minister, according to the latest polling results.

According to the latest Norstat poll, 24 percent of respondents prefer Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), 23 percent prefer Mihhail Kõlvart (Center Party) and 14 percent prefer Martin Helme (EKRE) for prime minister.

The three most popular candidates are followed by Kristen Michal (Reform) on 12 percent, Lavly Perling (Parempoolsed) on 12 percent, Lauri Läänemets (SDE) on 9 percent and Eesti 200's Kristina Kallas on 6 percent.

The latest results give Reinsalu a narrow lead over Kõlvart. The share of respondents who prefer Michal as prime minister increased by two percentage points over the past month.

Among Isamaa supporters, Reinsalu is the most popular (81 percent), while Helme is the most popular among EKRE supporters (80 percent), Kõlvart among Center Party supporters (77 percent), Perling among Parempoolsed supporters (74 percent), Michal among Reform Party supporters (70 percent) and Läänemets among Social Democratic Party (SDE) supporters (58 percent).

Respondents were also asked to state their preference in a scenario where they could choose between only two candidates. The candidate pairings were based on the two most popular candidates in last month's poll and the incumbent prime minister. Respondents were asked to choose between the following pairs: Reinsalu vs. Kõlvart, Reinsalu vs. Michal and Kõlvart vs. Michal. Respondents were asked: "If you could choose between only two candidates, which of them would be a more suitable prime minister for Estonia?"

If the choice were between Urmas Reinsalu and Kristen Michal, 50 percent would prefer Reinsalu and 24 percent Michal. Twenty-six percent responded, "Don't know."

If the choice were between Mihhail Kõlvart and Kristen Michal, 44 percent would prefer Kõlvart and 36 percent Michal. Twenty-one percent responded, "Don't know."

If the choice were between Urmas Reinsalu and Mihhail Kõlvart, 53 percent of respondents would prefer Reinsalu and 30 percent Kõlvart. Seventeen percent responded, "Don't know."

The question about preferred prime ministers is added once a month to the weekly party preference poll. The latest results cover the polling period from September 7 to 13, with a total of 1,000 Estonian citizens of voting age surveyed. As with the party support figures, the results are presented excluding respondents who answered "Don't know."

The poll used a combined methodology of telephone and online surveys, with telephone respondents making up the vast majority of the sample.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:49

Minister welcomes approval of Lindsey Graham-sponsored Russia sanctions bill

10:20

High prices delay Estonia's fuel replenishment, but reserves still solid

10:19

Former MoD permanent secretary: Datasel contract followed 10 months of preparations

09:40

Tiit Hõbejõgi: Weather now plays the biggest role in shaping the electricity market

09:19

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu remains most popular candidate for prime minister

09:01

Ferry strike called off as Kihnu Veeteed and union reach deal

08:46

Eesti 200: Government to curb infrastructure investments to rein in deficit Updated

08:32

Teachers to hold nationwide warning strike September 22

16.09

Homophobic slur increasingly being used to label political opponents too

16.09

Drivers urged to be cautious of wildlife on the roads as nights draw in

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.09

Some kids refuse to eat Estonia's new regulation school meals

16.09

Jaan Tallinn tops Äripäev rich list with €10.3bn net worth Updated

02.09

Madise: Estonia's independence an opportunity and obligation to make the best decisions

16.09

Estonia rejects EU plan for mandatory EV charging infrastructure in public parking lots

15.09

Education minister: Most students still without a school place have almost no Estonian

16.09

Prisma Peremarket files redundancy notice, 67 support jobs lost

16.09

Mark Gerassimenko: Why Estonia's minimum‑wage purchasing power is the lowest in the EU?

16.09

Incoming minister: Russia talk has made foreign investors more cautious

16.09

Homophobic slur increasingly being used to label political opponents too

16.09

Koos party still struggling to open a bank account in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo