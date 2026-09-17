Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu remains most popular candidate for prime minister

Urmas Reinsalu narrowly leads Mihhail Kõlvart as Estonians' preferred candidate for prime minister, according to the latest polling results.

According to the latest Norstat poll, 24 percent of respondents prefer Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), 23 percent prefer Mihhail Kõlvart (Center Party) and 14 percent prefer Martin Helme (EKRE) for prime minister.

The three most popular candidates are followed by Kristen Michal (Reform) on 12 percent, Lavly Perling (Parempoolsed) on 12 percent, Lauri Läänemets (SDE) on 9 percent and Eesti 200's Kristina Kallas on 6 percent.

The latest results give Reinsalu a narrow lead over Kõlvart. The share of respondents who prefer Michal as prime minister increased by two percentage points over the past month.

Among Isamaa supporters, Reinsalu is the most popular (81 percent), while Helme is the most popular among EKRE supporters (80 percent), Kõlvart among Center Party supporters (77 percent), Perling among Parempoolsed supporters (74 percent), Michal among Reform Party supporters (70 percent) and Läänemets among Social Democratic Party (SDE) supporters (58 percent).

Respondents were also asked to state their preference in a scenario where they could choose between only two candidates. The candidate pairings were based on the two most popular candidates in last month's poll and the incumbent prime minister. Respondents were asked to choose between the following pairs: Reinsalu vs. Kõlvart, Reinsalu vs. Michal and Kõlvart vs. Michal. Respondents were asked: "If you could choose between only two candidates, which of them would be a more suitable prime minister for Estonia?"

If the choice were between Urmas Reinsalu and Kristen Michal, 50 percent would prefer Reinsalu and 24 percent Michal. Twenty-six percent responded, "Don't know."

If the choice were between Mihhail Kõlvart and Kristen Michal, 44 percent would prefer Kõlvart and 36 percent Michal. Twenty-one percent responded, "Don't know."

If the choice were between Urmas Reinsalu and Mihhail Kõlvart, 53 percent of respondents would prefer Reinsalu and 30 percent Kõlvart. Seventeen percent responded, "Don't know."

The question about preferred prime ministers is added once a month to the weekly party preference poll. The latest results cover the polling period from September 7 to 13, with a total of 1,000 Estonian citizens of voting age surveyed. As with the party support figures, the results are presented excluding respondents who answered "Don't know."

The poll used a combined methodology of telephone and online surveys, with telephone respondents making up the vast majority of the sample.

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