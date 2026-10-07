X!

Finance ministry to use artificial intelligence in its election promises analysis

News
The Ministry of Finance is housed in the so-called Superministry building on Suur-Ameerika.
The Ministry of Finance is housed in the so-called Superministry building on Suur-Ameerika. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Ahead of the spring Riigikogu elections, the Ministry of Finance will analyze election promises with the help of artificial intelligence.

The Ministry of Finance has analyzed election promises ahead of Riigikogu elections since 2007. Raoul Lättemäe, head of the ministry's fiscal policy department, said the analysis assesses the financial impact of election promises — how much a particular promise would cost and what impact it would have on the budget. Where possible, the analysis also comments on whether a promise is feasible, for example, whether it complies with European Union legislation or is already being implemented under an existing development plan.

For this election, artificial intelligence will be used to assist with the analysis. Lättemäe noted that preparing the analysis involves a great deal of work that could now be done by AI. "Breaking election platforms down into individual promises, sorting them by policy area and finding relevant background information," he explained.

Analysts will review the work

For example, the system will search development plans, budgets and previous analyses or responses to determine whether the issue has already been addressed elsewhere. It will do the preliminary work needed to compile the analysis. "Of course, actual analysts will review and supplement all of it," Lättemäe said.

The analysis will be prepared and published before the election. Lättemäe said the Ministry of Finance will also give a presentation before the election to introduce the findings. The assessment itself will be politically neutral. The aim is to give voters a clearer picture of how much the promises would cost, allowing them to make more informed choices and have more substantive discussions about election promises.

The ministry is currently holding a tender to find a service provider or system developer to build the AI tool. The Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs has a funding measure for central and local government bodies to develop AI technologies. If the tender is successful, the ministry also plans to make an election-promise search tool available to the public using the same search system.

"This would allow individuals, journalists, researchers or anyone else to connect their own AI system to ours, where we have indexed development plans, state budgets, the previous five analyses of election promises and, on an ongoing basis, election platforms as well," Lättemäe said. This would allow people to improve the quality of AI-generated answers about the election or simply search for election promises through a web search.

AI will go beyond its training data in providing answers

The artificial intelligence connected to the system would therefore answer questions not only on the basis of its training data, but would also be able to provide specific references showing where the issue has been addressed in a current government development plan, election promise or platform. The tool is thus intended both to assist the ministry in carrying out its analysis and to make information more readily accessible and usable by AI, helping the public better understand what has been promised, whether it is feasible and whether it has been analyzed before.

The tool is designed for Estonian-language text, meaning it must be able to find references to relevant Estonian-language documents and identify the necessary connections even when a question is not phrased in exactly the same way as in the original documents.

The Ministry of Finance will analyze only parties that field a full list of candidates. "Otherwise, the workload would become too large or unmanageable," Lättemäe said.

Funding is provided in accordance with the procedure established by the minister of justice and digital affairs' regulation, "A model for a future-proof data economy ecosystem and infrastructure solutions for the secure management, processing and utilization of data."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Merilin Leetna, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

e-calculation 2026

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:50

Justice minister vows new gender equality bill will reach vote before elections

16:43

Circuit court orders DJ to serve actual prison time in rape sentence

16:08

Father of 3: The first child benefit should be very generous in Estonia

15:41

Estonia might struggle to fill conscript ranks with men alone in the near future

15:40

Restaurant spaces in Tallinn do not stay empty for long

15:25

Tallinn Airport sets record for September, but winter traffic expected to fall

15:20

Cost of new Iisaku school building nearly doubles

15:03

Same supermarket, different product?: Estonia vs Western Europe

14:25

Ruth Kalda: The value of family doctor lists in the digital age

13:41

Unemployment Insurance Fund: Prejudice standing in the way of hiring the elderly

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.10

Estonians still returning bottles despite unchanged 10-cent deposit

06.10

Child left behind on Tallinn tram raises questions over driver care

06.10

UK prog band Marillion to perform in Tallinn

06.10

Estonian police detain six suspects in organizing illegal migration

04.10

Effect of research paper mills enough to start affecting LLM query results

05.10

FT: Estonia moving troops closer to Russia in 'active defense' push

06.10

Expert says moving Estonia's units near border has limited strategic impact

12:00

Minister warns revealing defense companies supplying Ukraine would expose them to Russian threats Updated

11:44

Burger King one of a wave of restaurant closures in Tartu

05.10

Donor countries may demand back €14.5 million over failed ammo deals

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo