X!

Isamaa rakes in €229k in 3rd quarter as party donations surge ahead of election

News
Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu.
Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Opposition party Isamaa collected by far the most donations among parliamentary parties in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2026), taking in €229,301.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed raised more than two major parties, the coalition Reform Party and the opposition Centre Party. Reform reported the highest overall revenue in the quarter, at over half a million euros.

Parties' main sources of revenue are donations and state support, the latter issued to all parties who polled above 2 percent at the preceding election, in proportion to votes received. Membership dues make up a smaller proportion of revenue.

According to the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK), Isamaa's largest donors in Q3 2026 were Bigbank owner Parvel Pruunsild (€100,000), energy and real estate entrepreneur Janek Veeber (€50,000), transport entrepreneur Hugo Osula (€25,000), and Postimees owner Margus Linnamäe (€15,000). Membership fees brought in €3,360. With state funding included, Isamaa's Q3 2026 revenue totaled €326,090.

Reform collected €70,179 in donations and €1,700 in membership fees. Its total revenue was €505,562, the highest of any party. Its largest donors were casino magnate Armin Karu (€25,000), real estate businessman Marek Mägi (€15,000) and wind farm entrepreneur Andres Sõnajalg (€15,000).

Centre took in €64,112 in donations and €14,727 in membership fees. Total revenue came to €266,015. Its largest donation, €3,977, came from Jaak Madison, one of the party's two MEPs.

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) raised €5,791 in donations and €1,103 in membership fees in Q3 2026. Total revenue came to €207,627 once state support is included. Its largest single donation, €1,500, came from Evelin Poolamets, one of the party's MPs.

The other coalition party, Estonia 200, collected €167,633 in total, almost all of it from state funding (€163,383). Donations amounted to €2,132, with the largest, €600, from MP Diana Ingerainen. Membership fees brought in €1,665.

The Social Democrats (SDE), in opposition since spring 2025, received €44,250 in donations and €6,439 in membership fees. Total revenue was €155,722. Their largest single donation, €5,000, came from entrepreneur and local politician Pille-Riin Raidsepp.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed does not collect membership dues. It reported €138,043 in donations in Q3 2026, and total revenue of €145,568. Businessmen Rain Lõhmus and Raul Kirjanen each provided €30,000.

The Riigikogu elections take place March 7, 2027, meaning parties will be spending on campaigning in the intervening months.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merilin Leetna

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:07

Isamaa rakes in €229k in 3rd quarter as party donations surge ahead of election

16:41

Tallinn says no to motorcycles, e-scooters in bus lanes

16:30

Foreign ministry: The state cannot directly control Silmet's business decisions

16:16

Over 70 unexploded aerial bombs uncovered in Jõgeva nature reserve

15:49

Estonian court convicts gas station clerk who stole 67,000 liters of fuel

15:34

PPA: Migrants more visible in Tallinn's Nõmme, not more numerous

15:14

Despite Rail Baltica delay, Tallinn's Ülemiste terminal on track for 2028

14:58

Experts: Full damage of Germany's August Hanning scandal yet to be revealed

14:36

Estonia's Markus Kajak wins Porsche Central Europe title

14:15

Estonia's new plain language standard aims to make public writing clearer

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:09

Ukraine strikes on Yandex data centers cut traffic to Estonian sites nearly 100%

11:24

Galleries: Ülle Madise sworn in as president of Estonia Updated

10.10

Vegan powerlifter says diet change solved his health problems

08:44

Estonia to sound nationwide sirens in emergency alert test Wednesday

12.10

Estonian grain farmers have reason to be happy with the summer

12.10

Telia to cut 100 jobs in Estonia as telecom group plans 900 layoffs

12.10

Police detain 10 illegal immigrants in Tallinn's Nõmme district

12.10

Ülle Madise: Attempts to reeducate people have delivered a setback to trust

12.10

Estonian tennis player Elena Malõgina reaches new career-high ranking

12.10

Estonia's bailiffs afraid for their safety, expect state to act

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo