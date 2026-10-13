Isamaa rakes in €229k in 3rd quarter as party donations surge ahead of election
Opposition party Isamaa collected by far the most donations among parliamentary parties in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2026), taking in €229,301.
The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed raised more than two major parties, the coalition Reform Party and the opposition Centre Party. Reform reported the highest overall revenue in the quarter, at over half a million euros.
Parties' main sources of revenue are donations and state support, the latter issued to all parties who polled above 2 percent at the preceding election, in proportion to votes received. Membership dues make up a smaller proportion of revenue.
According to the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK), Isamaa's largest donors in Q3 2026 were Bigbank owner Parvel Pruunsild (€100,000), energy and real estate entrepreneur Janek Veeber (€50,000), transport entrepreneur Hugo Osula (€25,000), and Postimees owner Margus Linnamäe (€15,000). Membership fees brought in €3,360. With state funding included, Isamaa's Q3 2026 revenue totaled €326,090.
Reform collected €70,179 in donations and €1,700 in membership fees. Its total revenue was €505,562, the highest of any party. Its largest donors were casino magnate Armin Karu (€25,000), real estate businessman Marek Mägi (€15,000) and wind farm entrepreneur Andres Sõnajalg (€15,000).
Centre took in €64,112 in donations and €14,727 in membership fees. Total revenue came to €266,015. Its largest donation, €3,977, came from Jaak Madison, one of the party's two MEPs.
The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) raised €5,791 in donations and €1,103 in membership fees in Q3 2026. Total revenue came to €207,627 once state support is included. Its largest single donation, €1,500, came from Evelin Poolamets, one of the party's MPs.
The other coalition party, Estonia 200, collected €167,633 in total, almost all of it from state funding (€163,383). Donations amounted to €2,132, with the largest, €600, from MP Diana Ingerainen. Membership fees brought in €1,665.
The Social Democrats (SDE), in opposition since spring 2025, received €44,250 in donations and €6,439 in membership fees. Total revenue was €155,722. Their largest single donation, €5,000, came from entrepreneur and local politician Pille-Riin Raidsepp.
The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed does not collect membership dues. It reported €138,043 in donations in Q3 2026, and total revenue of €145,568. Businessmen Rain Lõhmus and Raul Kirjanen each provided €30,000.
The Riigikogu elections take place March 7, 2027, meaning parties will be spending on campaigning in the intervening months.
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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merilin Leetna