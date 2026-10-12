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Estonian politicians call for changes to president's role and election

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Estonian President-elect Ülle Madise.
Estonian President-elect Ülle Madise. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
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As Ülle Madise takes office as Estonia's next president, politicians are debating changes to the presidency itself, from its powers to how the head of state is elected.

Madise attended an ecumenical harvest service at Tallinn's St. Mary's Cathedral (Toomkirik) on Sunday, continuing a tradition that has evolved over the years. Estonia's first three presidents following the restoration of independence attended thanksgiving services on their inauguration days.

While Kersti Kaljulaid declined, Alar Karis and now President-elect Ülle Madise have taken part in ecumenical services bringing together representatives of the country's various churches.

Beyond such ceremonial traditions, politicians say the presidency itself may need a rethink, including the powers the office holds and how the head of state is elected.

Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), a deputy mayor of Tallinn, pointed to the head of state's exclusive authority in Estonia to declare martial law.

"If that one person is missing or unable to make a decision, no other mechanism exists for declaring martial law," he said.

MP and former justice minister Madis Timpson (Reform) said the President of the Republic Election Act should be amended so that if the Riigikogu fails to elect a president, the electoral college would make the final choice rather than sending the process back to the Riigikogu.

The candidate to receive the most votes in the electoral college would simply win, he explained, adding that "this is one thing that does not reflect well on Estonia as a country."

Direct elections

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MP Anti Poolamets, meanwhile, argued that direct elections would give the president greater authority.

"An honor guard won't save the president; we need to focus on substance," he said, calling for greater independence in foreign policy as well.

"Give the president more freedom to think independently on foreign policy, rather than treating them like the Foreign Ministry's lapdog who gets kicked out of Kadriorg the moment they express an opinion," Poolamets added.

MP and Social Democratic Party (SDE) chair Lauri Läänemets disagreed, warning that direct elections would likely produce a party politician rather than a nonpartisan head of state.

"Under the current Constitution, a nonpartisan president who provides oversight and sees the bigger picture is much better than a politician elected by the people," he explained.

Ülle Madise will be sworn in at the Riigikogu on Monday at 3 p.m.

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Editor: Merilin Leetna, Aili Vahtla

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