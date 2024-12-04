Estonian bodybuilders shine at IFBB Diamond Cup in Rome

Estonian women's bodybuilders Anastassia Toikka, Regina Tselik, Karoliine Holter, and Beatriz Alonso had a great haul of success at the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) Diamond Cup in Rome, Italy this past weekend.

Toikka (pictured) took first place in the women's fitness category for competitors up to 163 cm tall and also won took place in the overall fitness category.

Tselik came second in the bikini fitness category for competitors up to 169 cm in height, while Holter finished seventh in the same category.

Alonso was third in the category for women over 163 cm tall.

This competition marked the final event of the season, one where athletes could earn points towards their IFBB world rankings.

Toikka ended the season as the top-ranked athlete in the fitness category for both women and the masters age group, while Tselik now holds the top spot in the bikini fitness rankings.

The autumn bodybuilding and fitness competition season will culminate with the Women's World Championships, held in Tokyo in mid-December.

--

