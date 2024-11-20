Estonia goes down 1:0 away to Slovakia in UEFA Nations League Group C closer

Estonia's men's senior football team finished its UEFA Nations League campaign with a 1:0 away loss to Slovakia on Tuesday night.

The sole goal of the game came in the 72nd minute off the left boot of striker David Strelec (ŠK Slovan Bratislava), thanks to an Estonian defensive error.

Estonia had already secured Nations League C survival with a goalless draw against Azerbaijan and went into Tuesday's clash hoping for a strong finish in Slovakia; their hosts and opponents on the other hand were hoping to top the group with a decisive win.

Estonia and Real Valladolid goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein said: "Slovakia is a very strong opponent, as they demonstrated by reaching and competing in the European Championship," ahead of Tuesday night's game at the Anton Malatinský Stadium in Trnava.

"We are going to strive to achieve our ambitions as a team and try to play modern and attractive football, both with and without the ball. We aim to focus on the process and do the right things," Hein added.

The two teams last faced each other in early September at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, with Slovakia winning 1:0 that time too.

Slovakia secured B-division play-off promotion, while Estonia's win and draw against Azerbaijan ensured their C-division spot, meaning there was little to play for other than the chance for the hosts to top the table – which they failed to do after Azerbaijan went down 6:0 in their clash with Sweden on the same evening.

Slovakia had earlier this year also come agonizingly close to defeating England in the European Championships round of 16.

Estonia was missing strikers Sergei Zenjov due to health issues and Henri Anier due to suspension, and midfielder Mihkel Ainsalu, who returned home from Slovakia following a minor injury.

On the day, Slovakia created numerous threats, including near-misses by Lubomir Tupta and Laszlo Benes, followed by Strelec's goal. Hein made several key saves to thwart further scoring attempts, but Estonia was unable to even land any shots on target (click on video player above for the goal and its buildup, Estonia playing in white).

UEFA Nations League group C finished with Sweden top with 13 points, followed by Slovakia (10 points), Estonia (4 points) and Azerbaijan (1 point).

