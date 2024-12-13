X!

Estonia to face Norway plus Germany or Italy in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Erling Haaland, Source: SCANPIX/AFP
The Estonian men's national football will have to overcome Norway, Israel, Moldova and either Germany or Italy to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

The draw for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers was made at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on Friday. Estonia, who were in pot four for the draw, have been placed in Group I, where they will face the losers of the UEFA Nations League quarter-final tie between Germany and Italy, as well as Norway, Israel and Moldova.

Germany face Italy over two legs on March 20 and 23.

Germany and Italy are both four-time World Cup winners, while Norway boast Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard and Alexander Sørloth of Atletico Madrid among their squad. Israel are nearly 50 places above Estonia in the world rankings in 76th, while Moldova were the highest-ranked team from pot five.

Latvia, who are the only Baltic men's side to have qualified for a major tournament, were drawn in the same qualifying group as Euro 2024 finalist England, while Lithuania will face either Spain or the Netherlands.

Full draw for the European section of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers:

Group A: Winner of Germany v Italy, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg.

Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo.

Group C: Loser of Portugal v Denmark, Greece, Scotland, Belarus.

Group D: Winner of France v Croatia, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan.

Group E: Winner of Spain v Netherlands, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria.

Group F: Winner of Portugal v Denmark , Hungary, Rep of Ireland, Armenia.

Group G: Loser of Spain v Netherlands, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta.

Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino.

Group I: Germany v Italy loser, Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova.

Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein.

Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra.

Group L: Loser of France v Croatia, Czechia, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar.

---

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

