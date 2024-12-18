Estonian national team midfielder Soomets signs for Dutch side Den Bosch

Estonian men's national team midfielder Markus Soomets has moved from FC Flora Tallinn to Dutch Eerste Divisie side FC Den Bosch. After passing a medical at his new club, the 24-year-old signed a contract until the summer of 2026, with the option to extend for another year.

"I have 100 plus games in the Estonian Premium Liiga League behind me, a lot of memories and just great times with the team. I am sincerely grateful that FC Flora made me the player I am and believed in me even during the worst moments, despite the injuries," said Soomets.

"I owe a debt of gratitude to all the coaches and teammates who had the strength to argue with me and pursue common goals together. I wish the team success for the new season – you are in good hands! I got the chance to prove myself abroad again in my career and I'm very happy to be able to do it at FC Den Bosch," he added.

"We are really happy that Markus sees FC Den Bosch as the ideal next step in his career," said FC Den Bosch Technical Director Bernard Schuiteman. "There was a lot of interest in him, especially from Scandinavia, but he sees the Netherlands as a place where he can develop. As a youngster, he went to Sampdoria in Italy and, in hindsight, the move was a bit too early. Now he is ready for the Netherlands. Markus is at his best as a controlling or central midfielder. We felt we were short of choice in those positions and that gap has now been filled by the arrival of Markus. Markus showed himself to be extremely enthusiastic and motivated during our interviews. He wants to succeed at FC Den Bosch. The recommendation of his teammate Rauno Sappinen, who played for FC Den Bosch in the 2018/19 season, definitely helped him choose FC Den Bosch."

Soomets began his career with Tartu FC Santos and later played in Italy for Sampdoria at U-19 levek before returning to Estonia with Tartu JK Tammeka. He then joined FC Flora Tallinn in 2020. Soomets has played 108 games in the Estonian top flight, scoring six goals, and has won fifteen caps for the Estonian national team.

FC Den Bosch are currently eighth in the Dutch Eerste Divisie.

---

