Henri Drell shines again, even as Rip City goes down against Mexico City

Estonian basketball player Henri Drell delivered another solid pre-season performance for Rip City Remix of the NBA's second-tier G-League, but his home team had to concede a close 99-96 victory to the Mexico City Capitanes.

In the game, held in Orlando, Florida, Drell, who plays small forward/shooting guard, made three of 11 shots from the field, finishing with 11 points, while also contributing nine rebounds (five of them offensive), five assists, five steals, and one block.

Struggling with three-point shooting (15/52), Rip City's top scorer was Bryce McGowens with 21 points, followed by James Bouknight with 17 and Thierry Darlan with 14.

The Remix have won four games and lost 11 this fall, with just one victory in seven road games.

Rip City Remix are the affiliate team to the NBA's Portland Trailblazers. Drell previously played for the Chicago Bulls' G-League team, the Windy City Bulls, and even got full starts for the top tier NBA team in Chicago.

The G-League season proper starts December 27.

