Air dome at Narva's new football arena partially collapsed by snow

Earlier this week, the pneumatic dome of the new Narva Football Hall partially collapsed under the weight of snow. The issue was quickly identified and resolved, but the arena remains closed for now.

Monday's snowfall saw a significant amount of snow accumulate on the roof of the arena, which damaged the pneumatic dome's air duct as it slid off. Lacking the required air pressure to support it, the arena's air dome began to collapse.

Pressure was quickly restored to the structure, but the arena's lighting system had sustained damage.

The Northeastern Estonian border city's €7 million new football arena had opened less than a month ago.

"There was snow, wind and fluctuating temperatures involved here – from warm weather to freezing cold and then back again," noted Narva Sports Center director Andrei Šilin.

"I believe a certain amount of snow fell on a spot where there was supposed to be some sort of protection, but that protection didn't hold," he continued. "Some light fixtures broke while the pneumatic dome was partly collapsed; something else may have been damaged too."

Efforts are currently underway to address the aftermath of the incident, and the sports arena is hoped to reopen soon.

"The builders are inspecting everything and making repairs," Šilin confirmed. "And then we can fully resume training."

The partly collapsed air dome of Narva Football Hall, opened just last month, in a video posted to the Narva Elu page on social media on Monday. December 16, 2024. Source: Narva Elu/Facebook

