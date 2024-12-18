X!

Air dome at Narva's new football arena partially collapsed by snow

News
The pneumatic dome of Narva Football Hall, opened just last month. December 2024.
The pneumatic dome of Narva Football Hall, opened just last month. December 2024. Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"/ERR
News

Earlier this week, the pneumatic dome of the new Narva Football Hall partially collapsed under the weight of snow. The issue was quickly identified and resolved, but the arena remains closed for now.

Monday's snowfall saw a significant amount of snow accumulate on the roof of the arena, which damaged the pneumatic dome's air duct as it slid off. Lacking the required air pressure to support it, the arena's air dome began to collapse.

Pressure was quickly restored to the structure, but the arena's lighting system had sustained damage.

The Northeastern Estonian border city's €7 million new football arena had opened less than a month ago.

"There was snow, wind and fluctuating temperatures involved here – from warm weather to freezing cold and then back again," noted Narva Sports Center director Andrei Šilin.

"I believe a certain amount of snow fell on a spot where there was supposed to be some sort of protection, but that protection didn't hold," he continued. "Some light fixtures broke while the pneumatic dome was partly collapsed; something else may have been damaged too."

Efforts are currently underway to address the aftermath of the incident, and the sports arena is hoped to reopen soon.

"The builders are inspecting everything and making repairs," Šilin confirmed. "And then we can fully resume training."

The partly collapsed air dome of Narva Football Hall, opened just last month, in a video posted to the Narva Elu page on social media on Monday. December 16, 2024. Source: Narva Elu/Facebook

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:20

Park area to be added to Tallinn's Petrooleumi tänav

17:40

Auditor general: Impossible to determine details of 2025 budget cuts today

17:02

Estonians Tormis Laine and Juhan Luik to compete in Alpine Skiing World Cup

16:27

Pope approves beatification of martyred Estonian archbishop Profittlich

15:56

Christmas forecast: Western Estonia looking at snowless holiday this year

15:19

EIS supervisory board dismisses CEO Kati Kusmin

15:12

Estonian scientific photographers nab several recognitions at Wikipedia contest

14:51

Volleyball team Selver x TalTech out of CEV cup in round of 16

14:46

Ministries at loggerheads over cameras monitoring recycling dumpster users

14:08

Health Insurance Fund waiting to move into Tallinn's newest office building

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

16.12

12 countries agree to 'crack down' on Russia's 'shadow fleet'

17.12

Former Soviet nuclear missile base in Southern Estonia gets Christmas treatment

17.12

Prime minister: University will have to revisit its decision regarding Israel Updated

17.12

Automation helped Estonian LHV Bank shed 5 percent of its workforce

17.12

EKA on Israel decision: We want to provide a safe working environment

17.12

Experts in Estonia cautious about Bitcoin surge

08:04

NATO jets intercept Russian bombers over Baltic in 'routine' response

17.12

Estonian bank LHV to lay off up to 60 people in early 2025

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo