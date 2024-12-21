X!

PPA crackdown ends disorder at Narva border, speeds up holiday crossings

News
People waiting in line at the Narva border checkpoint, watched over by PPA personnel, Friday, December 20, 2024.
People waiting in line at the Narva border checkpoint, watched over by PPA personnel, Friday, December 20, 2024. Source: ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has cracked down on chaotic wait lines at the eastern border town of Narva, following disruption caused by those not working with the purest of intentions and often not even intending to cross the border themselves.

The latter group includes wait line-spot traders, who buy and sell places in the queue or otherwise try to manipulate the situation.

The issues affected those waiting in line on foot, in the cold weather, to cross the border via the pedestrian bridge that runs over the Narva River.

The PPA aims to restore order and speed up crossings, as frustrated travelers welcome the much-needed intervention ahead of the holiday week.

Traders dealing in queue spots, organizers of informal lists and people hawking goods are being removed from the line.

Aleksandr Kazmin, group leader at PPA's eastern prefecture, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "We are removing these individuals because their intention is not to cross the border."

"They create more headaches for us and other people. A very good example came yesterday, when we removed such an individual from the queue, and the line began moving very quickly, with no one getting left behind," Kazmin went on.

One border crosser, Jelena, who had traveled from Tallinn, said: "Finally, the police intervened and drove away the border traders and queue spot buyers."

"Of course, we are happy. We arrived here today, we are close to our goal, and we will cross the border today. Many thanks to the PPA, and we hope this continues, as the holidays are ahead. People need to reach their loved ones," she continued.

On Friday, the Narva border line constantly numbered around 400 people, which was a scene of complete disorder.

Public movements were being "controlled" by self-appointed list organizers and queue spot traders.

Most of those standing in line were not residents of Narva, and the chaos was reportedly being overseen by a Narva "mafia."

Kazmin said: "We are definitely monitoring the situation at Peetri X and at the border checkpoint, 24/7. Everything will calm down, and people will be able to cross the border towards Russia peacefully."

Typically, a larger number of border crossers arrive in Narva ahead of the holidays, as people travel to visit relatives living in Russia.

The wait times are exacerbated by the reduced capacity due to a general fall in crossings in the current security situation.

Those heading to Russia must also undergo thorough customs checks.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Jüri Nikolajev

