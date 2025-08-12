Interior minister in Narva: No plans to ease border crossing restrictions

Estonian Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200), who arrived in Narva on Monday, told reporters that the government has no plans to ease the restrictions on border crossings between Estonia and Russia, stressing that it come down to a matter of principle.

"Don't count on any generous gestures regarding travel to Russia – there won't be any," Taro said, in response to questions about possible ways to improve the situation at the Narva border crossing, including resuming round-the-clock operations, according to a report by local news outlet Narvskaya Gazeta.

The minister said the idea of creating an electronic queueing system for pedestrians is unrealistic due to the high maintenance costs and high prices that would lead to for users. At the same time, Taro noted that charging a fee for crossing the border is also fundamentally wrong.

The minister recalled that when paid online reservation for cars to cross was introduced, people were promised free passage on foot, and so that option should remain in place.

Responding to a question about the possible opening of the border for motor vehicles after the completion of the reconstruction work at the Ivangorod border crossing point on the Russian side, Taro said it was too early to say.

Retractable gates and roadblocks have been installed at Estonia's three border crossings with Russia which can stop the movement of people and vehicles within seconds, if necessary.

The barriers are located at the Narva crossing in the north and Koidula and Luhamaa crossings in the south. The work started in July and cost €3.1 millon in total.

---

