Estonia's border guard install gates on Narva Bridge to boost security

Gates and barriers are being installed on Estonia's Narva Bridge, which connects the country with Russia, to boost security at the border crossing in times of crisis.

The Estonian-Russian border is in the middle of the Narva River which flows beneath the bridge connecting both countries.

Metal gates are being installed at the entrance to the bridge on the Estonian side, as well as additional barriers for both pedestrians and vehicles in the middle where the border is located.

The PPA first announced the upgrades in July 2024.

"The barriers help prevent vehicles from forcefully driving through the border checkpoint. Essentially, they help to prevent evasion of border control. About five years ago, we had a case where a vehicle from the Russian side drove through the existing barriers," said Antti Eensalu, head of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Narva checkpoint.

"In addition, installing gates will certainly help better manage a potential migration surge on the bridge. That means it would be possible to completely close the checkpoint later if needed. All the work is expected to be completed by the end of September this year," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Similar drive-through barriers will also be built at the Luhamaa and Koidula border checkpoints in south Estonia. The construction of the barriers will cost approximately €2 million.

The bridge spanning the Narva River has been closed to vehicles since 2024, when the Russians closed their side for maintenance work.

Since November 2023, concrete blocks – dragons teeth – and temporary have been installed on the Estonian side of the bridge. These objects were placed there after Russia allowed around 30 people to exit the country and attempt to enter the EU without the proper documents.

This move coincided with the larger migration crisis in Finland, which saw Helsinki close all crossing points with Russia on its eastern border.

At the time, Veiko Kommusaar, deputy director general at the PPA, told ERR News that Estonian officials have been ready to face a migration attack from Russia for a long time. The only real question was when it would occur.

Dragons teeth on the bridge over the River Narva which divides Estonia and Russia. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

People queueing on the bridge over the River Narva to enter Russia on June 24, 2024. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin / ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!