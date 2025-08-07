X!

One million-euro procurement for Estonia's floating border barriers underway

Lake Lämmijärv marks a part of Estonia's eastern border, much of which follows watercourses.
Solutions are being sought for a Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) pilot project to install floating barriers on Estonia's eastern border, in an effort to curb illegal border crossings.

The estimated cost of the infrastructure has been put at around a million euros.

Since the risk of illegal border crossings is highest on the Narva River in the northeast, and Lämmijärv in the southeast, these areas are being focused on.
Floating barriers might be a novel solution for the Estonian border guard, but similar barriers are already in use elsewhere in the world. For instance, two years ago, a barrier around 300 meters long was installed on the Rio Grande, which forms much of the US-Mexico border, and is planned for an extension to up to 30 kilometers this year.

PPA border guard chief Veiko Kommusaar said: "There are various solutions involving nets, anchors, and buoys, which together should stop crossings by boat as well as actual swimming across. We will test in three different sections, three times 500 meters, meaning segments totaling 1,500 meters in different locations. We will see how it works, how this temporary or potentially permanent barrier built in the water would help against the threats that face us."

The procurement rounds are to be held in the coming months, with a view to testing taking place next year.

Most of Estonia's eastern border with the Russian Federation follows watercourses, save for in the far southeast.

Editor: Andrew Whyte,Johanna Alvin

