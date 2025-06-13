Baltic states to develop joint large-scale evacuation plans

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania will strengthen regional cooperation in cross-border evacuations planning, developing joint mass evacuation plans, and ensuring the timely exchange of information, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported on Friday.

The interior ministers of all three countries have signed a memorandum of understanding.

This includes sharing data on evacuation capacities, potential evacuation corridors, and border crossing points, Lithuania's Interior Ministry said Friday.

The countries also aim to further develop the necessary tools and resources to support evacuations, with a particular focus on assisting vulnerable groups.

"It is important for the Baltic states to take a unified approach and coordinate actions in the event of threats to ensure the safety of our people – especially if large-scale evacuations are needed," said Interior Minister Vladislavas Kondratovičius.

Estonia has held several evacuation exercises since Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Baltic states agreed to develop joint crisis management systems last year.

