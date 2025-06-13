X!

Baltic states to develop joint large-scale evacuation plans

News
Volunteers roleplaying as evacuees convening at a designated evacuation site in Lasnamäe, Tallinn on Thursday as part of CREVEX 2023. September 28, 2023.
Volunteers roleplaying as evacuees convening at a designated evacuation site in Lasnamäe, Tallinn on Thursday as part of CREVEX 2023. September 28, 2023. Source: Rescue Board
News

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania will strengthen regional cooperation in cross-border evacuations planning, developing joint mass evacuation plans, and ensuring the timely exchange of information, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported on Friday.

The interior ministers of all three countries have signed a memorandum of understanding.

This includes sharing data on evacuation capacities, potential evacuation corridors, and border crossing points, Lithuania's Interior Ministry said Friday.

The countries also aim to further develop the necessary tools and resources to support evacuations, with a particular focus on assisting vulnerable groups.

"It is important for the Baltic states to take a unified approach and coordinate actions in the event of threats to ensure the safety of our people – especially if large-scale evacuations are needed," said Interior Minister Vladislavas Kondratovičius.

Estonia has held several evacuation exercises since Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Baltic states agreed to develop joint crisis management systems last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13.06

Middle East analyst: Iran will move its nuclear program underground

13.06

Baltic states to develop joint large-scale evacuation plans

13.06

More divorces, fewer marriages registered in Estonia in 2024

13.06

Video: Jürgen Klopp backs Ragnar Klavan's EJL presidency bid

13.06

Middle East expert: Iran faces a difficult situation against Israel

13.06

Number of deaths higher than births in Estonia this May

13.06

EDF colonel: Increased Russian drone strikes had minimal military impact

13.06

President approves Estonia's withdrawal from anti-personnel landmine convention

13.06

Tartu mayoral candidates campaign on health and safety

13.06

Justice ministry defends prison hair dye policy citing safety, subculture risks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.06

First Rail Baltica platform opens in Tallinn as full build to begin in 2026

12.06

Tallinn to create affordable housing plan by autumn

11.06

Estonian student develops new Pythagorean theorem proof using origami

12.06

Japanese teens embrace Estonian language, culture ahead of Song Festival

12.06

Amid shoplifting surge, supermarkets step up use of anti-theft devices

13.06

Tallinn libraries struggle with drunk visitors

13.06

Trail camera films South Estonia lynx-beaver encounter

13.06

Baltic states to develop joint large-scale evacuation plans

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo