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State Real Estate Ltd. puts former Tallinn Music High School properties up for auction

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The former building of the former Tallinn Music High School.
The former building of the former Tallinn Music High School. Source: Tallinn Music High School social media page
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State Real Estate Ltd. (RKAS) has announced a public online auction for properties in Tallinn's Nõmme district that housed Tallinn Music High School from 1961 to 2022. The starting price is €6.09 million.

The property portfolio for sale comprises developed properties in the block between Vabaduse puiestee and J. V. Jannseni tänav (Vabaduse puiestee 130a, J. V. Jannseni tänav 38a / Vabaduse puiestee 130 and J. V. Jannseni tänav 38), with a total area of 33,127 square meters. RKAS said in the sale listing that it is one of the largest and greenest contiguous development sites in the area.

There is no detailed plan currently in force for the land being sold. Under the Nõmme district comprehensive plan, the properties at J. V. Jannseni tänav 38 and J. V. Jannseni tänav 38a / Vabaduse puiestee 130 are in a mixed-use development area, allowing for residential and commercial space or a mixed-use neighborhood combining the two. The property at Vabaduse puiestee 130a is in an area designated for public and social facilities, making it primarily suitable for educational, civic or community activities.

Bids can be submitted through RKAS' official sales platform where detailed terms of participation, documentation and drawings are also available. The auction deadline is October 22.

The school merged with MUBA and moved to the city center

The complex in Nõmme has stood vacant since summer 2022 when Tallinn Music High School ended operations there after more than six decades.

On September 1 that year, Tallinn Music High School, Georg Ots Tallinn Music School and Tallinn Ballet School were merged to form the state-run Tallinn School of Music and Ballet (MUBA). The new school began classes in a newly completed building on Pärnu maantee in Tallinn.

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Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

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