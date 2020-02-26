Tallinn School of Music and Ballet signs construction contract

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
The construction contract for the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet was signed on February 25 and constructions for the schoolhouse will start soon with an estimated opening date of September 2022.

Five offers were submitted for an international procurement organized by the State Real Estate company to find the general constructor for the school building, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti won the construction procurement.

In the Music and ballet school, students from Tallinn's School of Ballet, Georg Ots Tallinn Music School and Tallinn Music High School will start studying, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The new school building will have classrooms, concert halls, a swimming pool and rooms for student housing. The school situated on Pärnu maantee 59 will open on September 1, 2022.

Member of the board of Merko Ehitus Eesti Jaan Mäe said as it is a large-scale city center project and it is always difficult to build in the city center. "There's never enough room on the construction site, moreover, it is technically a difficult project and a challenge for the builders." He added said the cost for the contract is approximately €35 million.

The director of the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet Eero Raun emphasized that the signing of the contract for the school in creation is an important step. "I remember from my schooltime and older musicians than me remember how they used to hear that soon a new house would be built in the city center," he explained and admitted that this land has changed multiple times during the years. "Now we can more or less be confident that the schoolhouse will be built and in a couple of years we can celebrate at the opening ceremony."

Editor: Roberta Vaino

eero raunjaan mäetallinn school of music and ballet
