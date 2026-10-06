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Gallery: Estonian artist Urmas Viik brings dynamic graphic show to Viljandi

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Urmas Viik's latest exhibition, "Personal Mythology," brings tribal foxes, fantastical flowers and novel visual connections in a changing format to Viljandi's Rüki Gallery.

The exhibition centers on two graphic series, "Tribalfoxes" and "Megaflowers," which merge in the gallery into a constellation of new connections and associations.

"Tribalfoxes" combines the words "tribal" and "werefoxes," blending visually pared down imagery associated with clans, tribes and gangs as the mythical werefox blurs the boundaries between the exotic and the everyday, the archaic and the urban, and the sensual and the comic.

"Megaflowers" drew its initial inspiration from 19th-century botanical engravings and fantastical medieval travel accounts, but has since transformed, fragmenting and branching out in different directions to become increasingly difficult to precisely define.

Urmas Viik is an Estonian artist, graphic artist and lecturer whose work spans printmaking, drawing, illustration, installation and digital art.

"Personal Mythology" will remain on view at Rüki Gallery through November 14.

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