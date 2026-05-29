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Concrete wolves chosen to stand guard at Tallinn security academy site

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The winning design,
The winning design, "Presence" ("Kohalolu"), by Art Allmägi. Source: Art Allmägi
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Six oversized concrete wolves are coming to the courtyard of Tallinn's new Estonian Academy of Security Sciences (EASS) building after winning a public art design competition.

The work, titled "Presence" ("Kohalolu"), was designed by sculptor Art Allmägi and features six slightly larger-than-life wolves that will be cast in concrete. One wolf is positioned higher up, keeping watch near the rest of the pack.

Allmägi said his design process can sometimes involve weeks of thinking, but this time, he came up with the concept in just minutes.

"I came up with some keywords for myself: individual and group relations, stillness, calm, vigilance and so on," the artist recalled.

Selected from 23 submissions in a public art competition for the site, the installation is set to open in summer 2027 alongside the academy's completed building complex.

The jury said Allmägi's work reflects EASS' mission, where individual expertise and collective responsibility are closely linked.

Second place went to "Companions" ("Kaaslased") by Oliver Soomets and Argo Männik. Source: Oliver Soomets and Argo Männik

"Security never arises alone, but through cooperation," said Andreas Anvelt, vice-rector for support services at the academy. "The strength, vigilance and perceptiveness of the wolf reflect the nature of our agencies."

The gray wolf was also chosen as Estonia's national animal in 2018.

Second place in the competition was awarded to "Companions" ("Kaaslased") by Oliver Soomets and Argo Männik, a stainless steel group of sculptures inspired by the constant movement in the world.

Third place went to Urmas Viik's "Concrete Unit" ("Betoonüksus"), featuring five playful busts with ceramic elements.

The new work will be funded under Estonia's public art requirement, which sets aside at least 1 percent of construction costs for public buildings, up to €110,000, for art installations.

Third place went to "Concrete Unit" ("Betoonüksus") by Urmas Viik. Source: Urmas Viik

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