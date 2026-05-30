Gallery: Estonian Academy of Arts honors top young creators

The Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) opened its graduation festival on Wednesday.

Dubbed Tase'26, the event also revealed the winners of the Young Artist, Young Designer, Young Applied Artist and Part Horizons Residency awards.

The focal point of the Tase Graduation Show festival is the EKA graduate exhibition, featuring works by graduates from the faculties of architecture, design, art and culture, and fine arts.

The EKA and Part Horizons Residency Award was presented to Odie Lap Chun Chow, a master's student in the Academy's contemporary art program. Combining ceramic casting, photography, and installation, his work explores identity, urban space, and belonging. The jury praised his innovative use of clay and interdisciplinary approach.

For the Young Applied Artist Scholarships, bachelor's-level winner Alice Kupri was recognized for Only for Forgetting. Special mentions went to Gaida-Erica Pärn, Anna-Liisa Villmann, and Kaja Knowers.

At the master's level in applied arts, Terje Meisterson won with Carta Pura. A special mention went to Elize Hiiop for Perceptual Spaces.

Young Designer Scholarships at the bachelor's level went to Pauline Ööpik for Draw: Draw and Oliver Udeküll for On the Shore of Water and Flow. Special mentions were awarded to Jürgen Sinnep, Daria Titova, and Kristi Laanemäe.

At the master's level, Anni Ilves was recognized for The Second Life of Yarn, focused on circular economy principles in textile and fashion design. Livia Badiani also received an award for The Disappearing Everyday.

Special mentions were awarded to Katrin Aasma for the fashion design project Paris Is Within Me and Eva Pogoretski for the interaction design project Beyond Perception: Visual Literacy in the Synthetic Age, both noted by the jury for their strong conceptual clarity and refined execution.

The Young Artist Scholarship was awarded in two categories. At the bachelor's level, the laureate was painting student August Joost for The Hollow Men, supervised by Kristi Kongi and Jaan Toomik. The jury highlighted its expressive visual language and emotional intensity, noting how its monumental scale addresses vulnerable, deeply personal themes that also resonate in broader society. At the master's level, the award went to scenography student Liisamari Viik for 320,000 Times, supervised by Ene-Liis Semper. The work was praised for its precise and compelling visual language, exploring the individual's position in the digitalized world of work, and the tension between repetition, hope, and alienation in contemporary society.

A special Young Artist Criticism Prize was awarded to Eva Maria Põldmäe for the installation Studies from Siberia, supervised by Kirke Kangro, Anna Mari Liivrand, and Laura Põld. The jury emphasized its sensitive treatment of material memory, combining personal and historical experience into a powerful whole.

The Tase'26 exhibition at the Estonian Academy of Arts will remain open until June 19.

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