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Estonian art legends immortalized in photographer Kaupo Kikkas' new show

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Kaupo Kikkas'
Kaupo Kikkas' "The Eternal Ones" portrait exhibition at Tallinn's Allee Gallery. May 2026. Source: ERR
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Photographer Kaupo Kikkas has turned his lens on 17 of Estonia's cultural legends, bringing their portraits together in a new Tallinn gallery exhibition and photobook.

The exhibition, titled "The Eternal Ones," is on display at Allee Gallery in Tallinn's Old Town and features portraits of 17 Estonian artists, most of whom rose to prominence in the 1950s and 60s.

Over nearly 15 years, Kikkas set out to capture 20 key cultural figures, but several died before he managed to photograph them.

"I didn't go out searching for any of them," he said. "I waited for the right opportunities to come up for me to meet with these people."

Alongside the exhibition, Kikkas has published a photobook of the same name, offering further insight into the depicted artists' creative and inner worlds.

Kikkas said the earliest image in the series dates back to 2012, noting that the project continued to evolve over time. "My main focus is music and musicians, but it's natural to move between fields a bit," he said.

"I'm not done with this exhibition; I plan to keep going with it," the photographer continued. "This makes for a certain whole, but it needs more chapters."

'You get goosebumps'

Gallery curator Harry Liivrand said "The Eternal Ones" is Allee Gallery's first photography exhibition and highlighted the importance of supporting contemporary photographic art.

He praised Kikkas for his ability to build close rapport with his subjects, which allows him to capture them with an almost unflinching honesty.

"Looking at some of these portraits, you get goosebumps, because he's managed to get so close and open up their inner world," Liivrand said.

Kikkas confirmed trust is central to his method.

"Plenty of photographers shoot artists, musicians and writers," he said. "But the key is really mutual trust and love, and you either have it or you don't."

If you have it, the photographer added, bigger things start to happen. If not, you just move on and keep trying.

"The Eternal Ones" will remain open at Allee Gallery through June 27.

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Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

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