Gallery: Nominees announced for Estonia's Press Photo of the Year awards

On Tuesday, the nominees for Estonia's best press photos of 2025 were announced. The winners of the awards will be revealed in February.

A total of 1,011 entries were received, with photos nominated in four different categories: news, nature, portrait and sport. There were 40 participants this year.

The nominees were selected by a jury representing the Estonian Association of Press Photographers (EPFL) and the Estonian Media Business Association (EML) in cooperation with Canon and Overall Pro Shop.

The jury was chaired by Martin Johannes Teder, news editor at Äripäev. Photographers Kaupo Kikkas and Pille Russi were also among those judging the photos. The International members were Argentine/Italian press photographer José Luis Ledesma and Swedish press photographer Meli Petersson Ellafi.

The winners of the 2025 Estonian Press Photo of the Year Awards will be announced on February 20 at Tallinn's Viru Keskus shopping mall, where an exhibition of the works will also be unveiled.

News

The residents of Kuramäe Convent (also known as Kuramäe) brought their petition to Toompea. Why did the nuns travel to Toompea? The Riigikogu is preparing a draft amendment to the Churches and Congregations Act, which aims to clarify the current legislation in order to protect people's freedom of belief without them falling victim to hostile influence. The photo above shows Abbess of Kuremäe Convent Filareta Kalačova.

"African swine fever in Estonia", nominee for Press Photo of the Year 2025. Source: Martin Pedaja/Postimees

African swine fever (ASF) has reached Estonia. Approximately 6,700 pigs at the Kuula pig farm (in Põlva County) have to be culled by order of the Agricultural and Food Board (PTA) to prevent the spread of ASF.

"Potato farmer Ants Muld, Press Photo of the Year 2025 nominee. Source: Sille Annuk / Postimees

Potato farmer Ants Muld in a flooded potato field at the Jaaska-Hindriko farm.

Nature

"Anniversary of the March Deportation", Nominee for Press Photo of the Year 2025. Source: Tairo Lutter / Postimees

The lighting of candles on March 25 on Freedom Square in Tallinn, including by members of the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization (WVDO).

"Looks good," nominee for Press Photo of the Year 2025. Source: Mailiis Ollino / Pärnu Postimees

The beautiful winter weather in the middle of the week attracted hundreds of fishermen to cast their lines into ice holes on the Pärnu River.

"Worrying about a friend", nominee for Press Photo of the Year 2025. Source: Maria Kilk / Õhtuleht

Attacks by packs of wolves on domestic animals have become more frequent on the Estonian-Latvian border. Dogs that are chained up are also at risk. Raivo, who lives near the highway in Mõisaküla, was concerned for his own pet dog.

"I haven't seen it myself, but my relative Ergo has called me several nights this fall to tell me to keep my dog ​​inside. There is a pack of five or six wolves on the move in the Umbsoo raised bog area. I am a little scared, my dog ​​is on a chain and cannot run away if necessary," he said. Umbsoo is a stone's throw from his home and extends across the Latvian border. According to Raivo, dogs have also been killed in the Mõisaküla area.

Portrait

"Life in the Storm," Nominee for Press Photo of the Year 2025. Source: Maria Kilk / Õhtuleht

Rain and Älis can lean on each other even when life's storms rage around them.

Portraits of six of Estonia's longest-serving entrepreneurs, reveal their personal worldviews. With tenacity and dedication, they continue to run their businesses as they approach their 90th birthdays. Compared to most of the entrepreneurs and leaders featured here, US President Donald Trump, who will celebrate his 80th birthday in June next year, is still a youngster.

Entrepreneurs who have been in business for decades say it is important to seize the right moment to hand over the reins, but no one wants to do so lightly, because there is power in action. They compare the early days of their businesses to today's start-ups and emphasize that a wise person listens to others, no matter how wise they themselves may be. According to these gurus in their respective fields, a business has to be nurtured like a child, and no year or stage of development can be skipped. And, let's be honest, you also need a little bit of luck too.

"Portrait of a Russian soldier fighting on the side of Ukraine," nominee for Press Photo of the Year 2025 Source: Kiur Kaasik / Eesti Ekspress

"We are not fighting against our homeland [Russia], but for our homeland – we want our homeland back," said a Russian soldier fighting on the side of Ukraine.

"Every ending is a new beginning," Press Photo of the Year 2025 nominee. Source: Mihkel Maripuu / Postimees

Wrestler Epp Mäe fought back tears as, in accordance with tradition, she left her wrestling boots on the mat and announced to journalists that she was ending her sporting career and expecting a child.

"Across the asphalt to the ski competition," nominee for Press Photo of the Year 2025. Source: Marko Saarm / Sakala

Indrek Hubel, who was the winner of the fourth stage of the Viljandi County ski series, had to cross a snowless track before the start of the event.

"Passionate people," Press Photo of the Year 2025 nominee. Source: Remo Tõnismäe / Õhtuleht

September 14 at the Tallinn City Marathon.

