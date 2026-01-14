X!

ERR in Ukraine: Sloviansk residents are no '5th column' awaiting Russian arrival

News
Sloviansk has been subject to many Russian strikes recently.
Sloviansk has been subject to many Russian strikes recently. Source: SCANPIX/REUTERS/Ammar Awad
News

The eastern Ukrainian town of Sloviansk briefly came under Russian occupation during the "shadow war" in 2014, before Ukrainian forces liberated it. Now, the enemy is again approaching the city.

An "Aktuaalne Kaamera" crew visited the frontline town.

More and more roads in eastern Ukraine have recently been transformed into tunnels, bedecked with anti-drone netting. The road to Sloviansk is no exception, though inside the city there are no nets to be seen, mainly due to the town's depopulation during the war.

"There is money, there are nets, there is material, but it has to be done by people. Finding 200, 300 or 400 people for this work right now is a major problem," the town's mayor, Vadym Liakh, told "Aktuaalne Kaamera."

The front line is currently 20 kilometers from Sloviansk, and it is coming under Russian fire more and more frequently. For instance, a Russian glide bomb, a conventional aerial bomb fitted out with fins to enhance its range, fell on the city's market on the penultimate day of the year, not long after an apartment building in the city center had been hit by a Russian strike.

"A glide bomb fell and everything flew apart. Maybe even two. We all heard it and the next day we also saw it. There is a big hole in the wall, all the surrounding shops were damaged as well," local resident Valentina recalled.

The market in Sloviansk was destroyed by a Russian glide bomb just before the New Year. Source: ERR

"Almost every day and night glide bombs, Shaheds and small FPV drones are flying. Unfortunately, the enemy is gradually destroying the city," said another, Liakh.

The strikes and other effects of the war have led to power outages becoming a norm in Sloviansk, as they have been in other Ukrainian cities. But restoring infrastructure here is harder than it is further from the front.

"When there is no electricity, then there is no water and heating either; all the infrastructure has to be powered by generators. That is the main issue. The second problem is that our infrastructure, such as water stations, power plants and substations, is located outside the city, even closer to the front line, which makes it very difficult to restore," Liakh explained.

We are not a 'waiting' fifth column

The town's current population is less than half its pre-war figure of a little over 105,000.

Those staying behind are unlikely to leave, but deny that they are simply "zhduny," a term deriving from the Russian verb to wait, and implying they are simply waiting around for the Russians to arrive.

"It is hard for elderly people to leave. Even before the war there were more than half of them here. 'If we are to die, then better at home,' they say," Liakh noted.

"What does 'waiters' mean? If a person lived here their whole life, if they have a home here, what are they waiting for? Nobody is waiting for anything," Nelli stressed to the camera crew.

Another resident, Klara, also refuted there were any "waiters" in their midst. "There are none like that here. At least I have not encountered any. Everyone is for Ukraine, this is a wonderful country," she said.

Many local residents also volunteered to fight for Ukraine, Liakh said. "People are very patriotically minded. Many volunteered to join the army. Hundreds have been killed, which is not a small number, and there are also those still missing, as well as prisoners of war."

One example of this was Serhii Melnyk, born in Sloviansk, who volunteered to fight for Ukraine in 2022. In August 2024, he was killed in Donbas, leaving behind a wife and two small children, his mother Ada told the team.

"For a year and a half he was missing. Then I got a call and they said the DNA matched the first time and then the second time. I still did not believe it. Last November I buried him," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:48

US sports channel ESPN puts Estonian basketball player 26th in mock NBA draft

15:44

e-Governance Academy: EU's aid to Cuba is the result of geopolitical struggle

15:22

Riigikogu to introduce new bill to amend exempting online casinos from tax Updated

14:59

Daniil Glinka out of Australian Open after losing round two qualifier

14:14

Former justice chancellor: Gambling tax incident result of systemic mistake

13:34

Estonian prime minister recommends parliament use AI to check bills

12:46

New UK ambassador to Estonia appointed

12:10

ERR in Ukraine: Sloviansk residents are no '5th column' awaiting Russian arrival

12:05

Ice roads will not open this year, says Transport Administration

11:36

Estonia completes 110km of control line on eastern border

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.01

Estonia's PPA warns about ice risks after 5 Latvians accidentally cross Russian border

13.01

Israeli citizen gets into hot water trying to bring samovar to Estonia

13.01

Estonia's recent snowy weather may also be a boon to invasive slugs

09:03

Estonia's population fell by over 7,000 in 2025

13.01

Estonia bans entry to 261 Russian soldiers who fought in Ukraine war Updated

10:21

Tallinn-Helsinki ferry fatality being investigated as murder

12.01

Estonia to ease punishments for drug use

12.01

Legislative error exempts Estonia's online casinos from paying tax in 2026

13.01

Warning signs installed at Ida-Viru beauty spot after near-catastrophic ice fall

13.01

Gallery: Nominees announced for Estonia's Press Photo of the Year awards

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo