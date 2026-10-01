Long-time civil servant: MoD permanent secretary dismissed without due process

The government disregarded the spirit of the law when it dismissed Defense Ministry Permanent Secretary Kaimo Kuusk, said former state secretary Taimar Peterkop.

The government removed Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kuusk on September 10 at outgoing Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's request following controversy over military accounting and defense procurement. Incoming ministerial candidate Martin Herem had reportedly made Kuusk's departure a condition of accepting the post. Although a minister may dismiss a secretary general when cooperation fails, the Civil Service Act requires them to work together for at least six months first.

Peterkop said he understood the practical reasoning but warned that ignoring legal norms damages trust and creates a precedent for quickly removing officials in the future. He called for better governance and serious action on problems repeatedly identified by journalists and the National Audit Office.

Discussing his new role on President-elect Ülle Madise's National Defense Council, Peterkop said Madise wants the council to meet regularly as the security environment worsens. The council brings together the president and representatives of the executive and legislative branches, helping political leaders develop a shared understanding of security issues. Peterkop said using it more actively would also give substance to the president's constitutional role in national defense, including time-critical powers related to war, mobilization and the domestic deployment of the Defense Forces.

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