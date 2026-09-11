Opposition split on defense official's dismissal and snap election call

The four opposition parties have differing opinions both on the recent dismissal of a top defense ministry official and the wisdom of holding snap elections.

The Riigikogu returns after its summer recess on Monday, and the opposition is positioning itself ahead of that. Former Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) resigned on September 2 over a defense procurement scandal but remains in office until his successor is appointed.

The Social Democrats (SDE) and Isamaa have both questioned the legality of Kaimo Kuusk's dismissal as defense ministry permanent secretary; the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) disagrees with their line.

SDE chair Lauri Läänemets sent an inquiry to the Chancellor of Justice asking whether Kuusk's dismissal had been lawful and whether party‑political interests may have been involved. The implication is that Kuusk's continuation in the post would have been a sticking point for former Estonian Defense Forces commander Martin Herem agreeing to be the next defense minister.

"Party‑political interests mean that Martin Herem obviously would not have said 'yes' if the Reform Party had not dismissed the secretary general," Läänemets stated.

The prime minister is to formally offer Herem the position of defense minister, it was announced earlier this week.

Kuusk's departure from office was prompted by the imminent change of minister. Herem set as one of his conditions for taking the post that Kuusk would leave, so that the new minister would have freer hands in personnel decisions.

A secretary general (Estonian: Kantsler – the defense ministry refers to the position as permanent secretary – ed.) may be dismissed at the relevant minister's proposal within the first six months in office, if cooperation is not working out. Isamaa chairman Urmas Reinsalu said it is unclear whether that cooperation had failed with the outgoing defense minister, Pevkur, or the incoming one, Herem.

"There is reason to examine the materials setting out the legal grounds on which the government based its decision. Do they say that cooperation with Mr Pevkur was not working, or were there some other reasons?" Reinsalu said.

EKRE leader Martin Helme, however, said no law was broken by dismissing Kuusk, given Pevkur is still in office. "He can do everything with exactly the same authority as any minister. He had the power to submit the paperwork to the government, and the government decided to dismiss the secretary general. That is exactly how it works, and there is certainly no need for anyone here to shed crocodile tears over Kuusk," Helme said.

Kaimo Kuusk. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Kuusk, 50, is a former Foreign Intelligence Service head of department and former ambassador to Ukraine. He became defense ministry permanent secretary in 2024.

Mihhail Kõlvart, leader of the fourth opposition party, Center, meanwhile has said the opposition should decide to submit a motion of no confidence in Kristen Michal (Reform) as prime minister, and trigger an early election, ahead of the Riigikogu election due in March 2027.

Kõlvart was optimistic about the chances of this happening, with the government now being a minority administration with 50 seats at the 101‑seat Riigikogu. "What matters above all is reaching an agreement in substance. If the opposition has the votes, then it is done," Kõlvart said.

A total of 21 MPs' signatures are required to submit a motion of no confidence. If and when signatures will start to be collected will become clear at a meeting of the opposition parties.

Helme said meetings were going ahead. "For the past couple of weeks, there has been intensive communication between the leaders of all the opposition parties. Including the Social Democrats. The next meeting is on Monday next week, and it will cover more than just the no‑confidence issue."

On the early election issue, however, it is SDE's turn to be the dissenting party. SDE argues that with less than six months to go until the scheduled election, there would not be enough time for a proper election debate. Without that, a no‑confidence motion cannot pass, they argue.

Reinsalu said SDE should rethink its position. "Given their extremely critical rhetoric towards the government, they should also demonstrate it through their actions," Reinsalu said.

Läänemets said much the same about Reinsalu, noting the calls for elections on an extraordinary basis were not a new thing. "He has been talking about an early election for two years. Not a single member of the governing coalition has joined Isamaa, and Urmas Reinsalu has not managed to make a single move," Läänemets added.

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