Parties step up work on candidate lists ahead of March Riigikogu elections

With less than half a year until the Riigikogu elections, Estonia's major political parties are assembling candidate lists and drafting election programs. Some have already begun campaigning, while others will finalize their lists and platforms only in January.

EKRE Ready even for snap elections

EKRE parliamentary group adviser Aarne Mäe said preparations for candidate lists have been underway for some time. "Because of the possibility of snap elections, we have accelerated the process," Mäe said.

"If we proceed at the usual pace, we will hold our internal elections in November, as required by the party statutes. That's when the order of candidates in each district will be determined. The general list will be approved by the party council at the beginning of January," he added.

Social Democrats campaigning for lower food VAT

Social Democratic Party secretary‑general Piret Hartman said their list‑building is also ongoing. "In fact, it started already in spring. Districts will make final decisions on candidates and their order at the end of the year. The general list will be approved at the general assembly on January 16," she said.

Hartman noted that campaigning is already underway. "We are actively meeting people across regions, attending events and organizing activities. At the moment we also have an outdoor campaign in several districts focused on lowering VAT on food. We will roll out larger campaign events in October–November. The election program will be approved at the January general assembly," Hartman said.

Eesti 200 preparing as part of everyday politics

Eesti 200 executive director Anneli Kannus said the party does not treat election preparations as a separate process.

"For the party, politics is everyday work. It's difficult to view election preparation as something separate from ongoing discussions or work in the Riigikogu and government. Plans are made continuously as part of normal activity. Eesti 200's more detailed election plans will be finalized in the coming months," Kannus said.

Center Party gathering proposals from regions

Center Party secretary‑general Anneli Ott said the party is drafting its platform and collecting proposals from regional branches. "We also have ongoing meetings with representatives of various interest groups, both in the parliamentary faction and at the party office," Ott said.

She added that regional branches are currently working on candidate lists in their districts, and the party is waiting for their proposals.

The election slogan will be decided once the main focus of the platform becomes clear. "Today the timeline for lists, the platform and the slogan is still open," Ott said.

Isamaa: Some people don't yet know they'll be candidates

Isamaa secretary‑general Andres Metsoja said preparations have been underway for at least half a year.

"Since spring, various program working groups have been meeting, open to all party members. The last meetings were held this week, and discussions with professional organizations will continue in the coming months. At Tuesday's leadership meeting, we agreed to compile all ideas by the end of September for a full overview. We will also cost our core promises, because the last years under Reform Party leadership have pushed public finances into such deep crisis that promising rivers of milk and mountains of porridge is impossible. We must show how we will fund our commitments," Metsoja said.

Work on candidate lists is happening in parallel. "Many well‑known politicians, community leaders and experts from various fields — including those not previously involved in politics — have agreed to run. It's too early to name names, and certainly there are people in Estonia who don't yet know they will be candidates on Isamaa's list. That's why program work is so important — to communicate Isamaa's vision for Estonia's future and give people the chance to contribute," Metsoja said.

He pointed to the summer mini‑campaign "Eesti asi on parim asi" ("Estonian things are the best things"). "Our regional branches are now carrying that message forward by visiting food producers, industrial companies and other contributors to Estonia's economy," he said.

The main Riigikogu campaign will begin after New Year. "But of course we are ready to present our vision earlier if snap elections are called," Metsoja added.

Reform Party to announce lead candidates in November

Reform Party secretary‑general Kristo Enn Vaga confirmed that work on candidate lists and the election program is underway, with both set to be approved at the January general assembly.

"We will announce our lead candidates during November. The campaign kickoff will be on October 17 at the party council meeting in Tartu," Vaga said.

Parempoolsed began pre‑campaign in summer

Parempoolsed currently have just one party switcher MP, a former Eesti 200 member Kalev Stoicescu, but the party is polling above the electoral threshold. Parempoolsed are also assembling their lists, and their pre‑campaign began in late summer.

"We believe Parempoolsed will have strong lists, and right‑leaning voters will find suitable candidates to support," said party vice-chair Kristjan Vanaselja.

"Unlike parliamentary parties, our campaign resources are limited and taxpayer funding is minimal. We use the opportunity to be visible when advertising is cheaper than during the active campaign period. Parempoolsed will run another short campaign in autumn. The slogan and unified campaign will be unveiled in December–January, when the full program and lists are finalized," Vanaselja said.

The next Riigikogu election will take place on March 7 next year.

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