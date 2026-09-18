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Gallery: Tallinn opens city's first drone training classroom for kids

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Tallinn's first drone training classroom at the Energy Discovery Center. September 2026.
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Tallinn opened its first drone training classroom on Friday, giving kids and teens in the Estonian capital a chance to learn hands-on skills in a fast-growing field.

The new city-funded classroom opened Friday at the Energy Discovery Center, where drone clubs for ages 8–11 and 12–16 started meeting earlier this month. Starting in October, Tallinn schools will also be able to book drone education classes at the center.

Energy Discovery Center CEO Darja Saar said drones can help spark kids' interest in engineering and technology.

"You can see young people's eyes light up the first time they fly a first-person view (FPV) drone or play drone soccer," Saar said, adding that the experience can lead to skills including 3D modeling and printing, programming, physics and math.

The center has been developing drone education for kids and teens in collaboration with the City of Tallinn and HOBIzone club since March. The initiative is part of the city's Test in Tallinn program.

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