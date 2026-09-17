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Estonia to assess security risks in nuclear plant site selection

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Render of a BWRX-300 small modular reactor.
Render of a BWRX-300 small modular reactor. Source: Fermi Energia
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Estonia is commissioning a security threat assessment for six sites in Viru-Nigula and Lüganuse municipalities being considered for the country's first nuclear power plant.

The assessment will be part of the first-stage site selection under the national designated spatial plan for the future plant, being drawn up by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

The Defense Ministry, Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI) will assess the shortlisted sites at the tactical, operational and strategic levels using worst-case scenarios.

"The threat profile is the same for all six candidate sites and does not set them apart," the ministry said, adding that where the sites differ is in their vulnerabilities and potential consequences.

The assessment will follow International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) guidelines, scoring the sites on a 0-to-3 scale.

Vulnerability criteria include local and regional threats, proximity to sensitive sites, attack-facilitating conditions, response times and capabilities, security perimeter requirements as well as cooling system vulnerabilities.

Insider threats to be assessed later

Authorities will also assess potential consequences based on people and infrastructure in each site's impact area, including population centers, critical infrastructure, airports and other transport facilities, and the state border. They can also recommend dropping a site from consideration.

According to the ministry, internal security threats will not be assessed at this stage because IAEA guidance defines internal security threats as those posed by people with authorized access to a facility. This means that an insider threat "is not a site characteristic."

Such threats, it noted, depend on personnel background checks, internal control measures and security culture, which would be the same at all six sites. They will instead be addressed at the facility level in the second stage of the planning process.

Construction to begin in 2032

Fermi Energia is planning to build a BWRX-300 small modular reactor (SMR) in Estonia, which would be the country's first nuclear power plant.

The six sites are being compared based on national defense, environmental protection, socioeconomic impacts, technology and geology. Once a preferred site is selected, a detailed plan and comprehensive environmental impact assessment will be drawn up for the chosen location.

Construction of the plant is planned to begin in 2032, with the operating license application process taking place at the same time.

Construction and commissioning are expected to run through 2035, with the first 300-megawatt (MW) reactor slated to begin generating electricity in early 2036.

A second reactor is planned for 2038.

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