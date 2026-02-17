X!

Finnish firm to advise Estonia on its nuclear power station project

News
Artist's rendition of a small nuclear reactor.
Artist's rendition of a small nuclear reactor. Source: Fermi Energia
News

Finnish energy consultancy firm TVO Nuclear Services (TVONS) and Estonian company Fermi Energia have signed a framework agreement.

TVONS is set to advise Estonia on its planned small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear power plant development, and the deal aims to ensure that the Fermi Energia-led project progresses in accordance with international requirements, industry best practices, and safety standards, Fermi Energia said.

Fermi Energia aims to build a power station in Estonia which would comprise two 300 MW SMRs to ensure weather-independent and emission-free electricity generation for the coming decades.

Fermi Energia said incorporating Finland's nuclear energy experience is an important component in advancing the project: Finland has two nuclear power stations, at Loviisa and Olkiluoto. A third project in Oulu, in conjunction with Russian group Rosatom, was scrapped shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant in southwest Finland. Source: YLE/Jari Pelkonen

The TVO Group's experience in delivering large nuclear projects, operating plants, and maintaining a strong safety culture provides a solid foundation for planning and implementing Estonia's small modular reactor, Fermi said.
"Under the cooperation agreement, we have launched the next phase of work and will provide updates on the project's progress at appropriate stages," Fermi Energia board member Henri Ormus added.

"The task of TVONS is to bring project experience and practical solutions that contribute to its safe and efficient implementation," said Ari Leppänen, the company's CEO.

TVONS' expertise will cover the main project stages, from project initiation and permit preparation to the evaluation of procurement and construction models, as well as supporting plant commissioning and operational readiness.

TVONS is a subsidiary of Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO), the operator of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant. TVO has been generating electricity from nuclear energy in Finland since 1978, and has extensive experience in planning and managing new nuclear facilities — both from the perspective of the client and that of the future plant operator.

While a Soviet-era RMBK nuclear power station existed at Ignalina in Lithuania, Estonia has never had a nuclear facility of that kind. A Soviet submarine training center at Paldiski had two nuclear reactors, long-since decommissioned. The bulk of Estonia's electricity generation needs were met by oil shale-powered stations, but as a fossil fuel this has fallen foul of EU climate goals. The planned SMR power station will likely not be up and running for at least a decade.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Night-time border closures cause challenges for local businesses

19:50

Tartu to celebrate Estonian Independence Day with traditional events

19:35

Fisherman finds balloon carrying 30,000 contraband cigarettes on frozen Lake Peipus

18:56

Watch: Estonia's European champion Niina Petrõkina in Winter Olympic action live on ERR

18:19

Minister: Free higher education in Estonian will continue

17:38

Urmas Reinsalu: Foreign policy is not the plaything of day-to-day politics

17:09

Tallinn changes speed limits on several roads in Kesklinn and Kristiine

16:56

Finnish firm to advise Estonia on its nuclear power station project

16:33

Party leader sees no possibility of Social Democrats joining Estonia's government

16:23

Union wants cultural workers' minimum salary bumped to €2,021 Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.02

Income tax declarations can be submitted from Monday

16.02

Employers and unions agree on €946 as Estonia's new minimum wage

07:08

Tallinn issues building permit for new 'Talsinki' quarter

16.02

'Key milestone' unified transport ticket platform being rolled out this year

15.02

Saaremaa-Hiiumaa ice road closes after large crack forms

16.02

Isamaa kicks out Tartu councilor over Holocaust remarks

16.02

Dry firewood in Estonia all sold out as deep winter freeze continues

16.02

Overestimated inflation rate will impact Estonia's economy for years to come

15.02

New ice road opens between Vormsi and mainland Estonia

13.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo