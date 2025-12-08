Estonia seeks consultant to plan 600 MW nuclear power plant

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications is looking for a consultant to help plan a 600-megawatt (MW) nuclear power plant and assess its environmental impact.

The consultant will advise on site selection, evaluate potential impacts and prepare the first phase of the plant's national special plan, the ministry said.

"We welcome qualified companies to take part in the procurement to contribute to Estonia's energy security," said Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform).

He noted the project could create a new energy production option in Estonia.

"If the decision to build a nuclear plant is made, the planning with the most suitable location and solution will already be in place for the investor," he added.

Keldo said the plant would add new dispatchable capacity, lower consumer prices and strengthen Estonia's position in the energy market. He added that it could also bring high-paying jobs to the region, supporting local services and economic growth.

Bids are due January 8.

Once selected, the consultant will help compile baseline planning guidelines and an environmental impact assessment plan, which will include 16 separate studies covering economic, cultural, social and environmental effects.

The special plan will identify the optimal location for the proposed nuclear power plant, outline construction conditions and address all planning issues. Infrastructure — including electrical connections, access roads and cooling systems — will be planned in conjunction with the plant.

A working group of 35 organizations will ensure expert and community input and that decisions are made transparently and inclusively.

The Estonian government launched a national special plan in may at the request of Fermi Energia AS.

According to current estimates, the nuclear plant could come online as early as 2035.

--

