Estonian government begins nuclear power station planning and assessment process

Artist's rendition of a small nuclear reactor.
Artist's rendition of a small nuclear reactor. Source: Fermi Energia
The Estonian government has decided to start the process of the national special plan and strategic environmental impact assessment needed for a 600 Megawatt nuclear power plant and its infrastructure.

Private sector firm Fermi Energia applied for initiating the process in January, while the plan's purpose is to assess the most suitable location and the impact on the environment, local residents, and the economy, according to the annotated agenda of a government's meeting on Thursday.

The planned area covers over 1,200 square kilometers in both Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties in northeastern Estonia, along with a marine area stretching from Kunda Bay to Narva Bay, on the north coast.

This large area aims to ensure thorough consideration of where the optimal final location for the nuclear power plant might be. Local residents, municipalities, and other stakeholders will be involved in the planning process.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and Fermi Energia signed a cooperation agreement last week, with Fermi Energia to bear all costs, including impact assessments and studies. The ministry will oversee the plan's preparation.

Thursday's government meeting was held off-site.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

