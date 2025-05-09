X!

Ministry of Climate sends nuclear energy intent document for coordination round

The so-called Superministry building in Tallinn.
The so-called Superministry building in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Ministry of Climate has submitted a draft intention to develop legislation on nuclear energy and safety for public comment. The bill is scheduled to be sent for interagency coordination in the first quarter of next year.

On June 12, 2024, the Riigikogu adopted a resolution supporting preparations for the introduction of nuclear energy in Estonia and the creation of an appropriate legal framework for this purpose.

The intention to develop the bill (väljatöötamiskavatsus or VTK) is based on analyses conducted by the nuclear energy working group, including an assessment of the legal framework needed to launch a nuclear program.

The Ministry of Climate is seeking feedback from relevant stakeholders within a month. The VTK was sent to various ministries — excluding the Ministry of Culture — as well as to the Estonian Geological Survey, the Environmental Board, the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority, the Health Board, the Association of Estonian Cities and Municipalities, AS Alara (responsible for the former nuclear facility in Paldiski and the radioactive waste repository in Tammiku), the Estonian Council of Environmental NGOs, the Estonian Green Movement and the Center for Environmental Law.

The introduction to the VTK states that in order for Estonia to maintain and improve its international competitiveness, it is essential to move toward carbon-neutral electricity production while ensuring security of supply, energy security and competitive energy prices.

"A nuclear power plant is one option for producing carbon-free electricity. The completion of a nuclear power plant in Estonia within the next decade would significantly contribute to achieving the climate goals set for 2040 (under consideration) and 2050, as well as enhancing security of supply," the VTK reads.

The VTK also notes that the need to expand the role of nuclear energy to meet climate targets has been emphasized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the European Union. The introduction of small modular reactors in the next decade would represent a major step toward achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

"The adoption of nuclear energy requires thorough preparation, and it takes at least 9 to 11 years from the start of development to the beginning of electricity production. It is crucial to ensure that the introduction of nuclear energy does not hinder the expansion of renewable energy generation and storage capacities or delay emissions reduction," noted the Ministry of Climate officials who authored the VTK.

The bill is expected to be submitted for interagency coordination in the first quarter of next year. The draft is anticipated to be presented to the government in June 2026, with the law expected to take effect by the end of that year.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

